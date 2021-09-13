Facebook reportedly exempted high-profile users from its rules

Graphic by Pixabay/Illustration by CNET

Facebook reportedly exempted millions of high-profile users, including celebrities and politicians, from some or all its rules, apparently contradicting the social network's public statements that its community standards apply to everyone.

The Wall Street Journal, citing internal documents, reported on Monday that the world's largest social network created a program known as "cross check" or "XCheck" that shielded public figures from the company's rules against harassment and incitement to violence. The documents, for example, revealed that Facebook allowed Brazilian soccer player Neymar da Silva Santos Jr. to post nude photos of a woman who accused him of rape before it pulled down the content, according to the report. Some high-profile users who were "whitelisted" from content moderation enforcement shared false claims, including about vaccines.

An internal review of Facebook's practices from 2019 stated the company "was not actually doing what we say we do publicly." The XCheck program also included most government officials but not all candidates running for office, according to the report. In 2020, at least 5.8 million users were reportedly part of XCheck.

Facebook has faced criticism from both Democrats and Republicans about what content it leaves up or pulls down. The documents will likely raise concerns again about whether the social network is fairly enforcing its rules. The company formed a content oversight board to review some its toughest decisions.

Facebook didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. Facebook spokesman Andy Stone told The Wall Street Journal while criticism of the program was fair, it was "was designed for an important reason: to create an additional step so we can accurately enforce policies on content that could require more understanding." The company is working to phase out whitelisting, Stone told the news outlet.