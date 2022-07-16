Every New Emoji that Could Hit Your Phone: Bizarre Shaking Head, Goose, Moose

Three new heart colors, maracas and a shaking head: The Emoji 15.0 update will include these new emoji and more and will arrive on devices as soon as this fall.

Ahead of World Emoji Day on July 17, Emojipedia, the emoji reference website, created sample designs for each emoji candidate that will be approved for widespread use in September. Not all of the candidates are guaranteed to be approved by Unicode, the global standard for messaging. If they are, they may have a slightly different look once Apple and Google add them to their platforms, Emojipedia's Keith Broni wrote in a blog post on Wednesday.

Most of the emoji candidates that have been previewed by Emojipedia in recent years have made the final update lists, Broni added.

Once Unicode approves them in September, it may still take a while for them to be rolled out to devices. Emojipedia released a tentative schedule for the new emoji rollout.

In September the final version of Emoji 15.0 will be released. From October to December, it's expected that Google and Android will support the new emoji on their platforms. Then, starting in January through October 2023 the majority of platforms, like Apple, Twitter, Samsung and Facebook, will add support for the emoji.

OK, so what do these new emoji look like? See all the candidates here.