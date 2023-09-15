Enjoy the Japanese Countryside in This Cozy Apple Arcade Game

Apple's latest Apple Arcade game is a perfect way to enjoy the changing seasons. On Friday the company released Japanese Rural Life Adventure, a relaxing farm-life simulator that fans of the classic StarDew Valley will likely enjoy. If you subscribe to Apple Arcade ($5, £5 or AU$8 a month), you can play this game at no additional charge, and without ads or in-app purchases.

This game was developed by Game Start, the same people who developed the adventure game Tiny Island Survival. But where Tiny Island Survival revolves around you surviving on an island after a shipwreck, Japanese Rural Life Adventure is more mellow.

At the start of the game, you move into an abandoned home in the Japanese countryside, and you immediately get to work cleaning, repairing and improving your new home. You can grow crops, catch bugs or build a dog house for a pup.

But this game isn't all about farming. You can build friendships and relationships with nearby villagers and help revitalize your community. You can also take part in traditional Japanese festivals, like Hatsumode and Omisoka. But when you're tired of those virtual activities -- or your real-world activities -- you can always relax by grabbing your fishing pole and going to the nearest body of water to see if the fish are nibbling.

You can access this game, and many others, in Apple Arcade for $5 a month, or $60 annually. You can also try Apple Arcade for free for one month with your first sign-up, or you can get a three-month free trial when you buy a new Apple device. To access Apple Arcade, open the App Store on your iOS device and tap the joystick in the menu bar.