Today's the last day to get your shopping done before Christmas arrives -- but you won't be the only last-minute shopper. On top of the crowds, you may struggle with empty shelves in stores due to the supply chain crisis making it difficult to find everything on your list, especially in time for Christmas. Fortunately, you still have great options for last-minute gifts.

If you don't have much time left to buy something for a family member, friend or colleague, here are a few great last-minute holiday gift ideas that you can purchase online and send via email, such as music streaming service subscriptions, gift cards and subscription boxes.

If you missed the shipping deadlines, here are stores offering curbside pickup and 34 last-minute gifts you can get using curbside pickup.

Established Titles What's cooler than buying someone a star? Buying them an actual square foot of land in Scotland and the accompanying lordship or ladyship that goes with it. Each plot purchased comes with a personalized title certificate (delivered via email within 24 hours) and a unique plot number. This conservation-minded effort also promises a tree planted for every order. Deals start at $42. This is such a fun, unique gift. Who wouldn't want to be "officially" designated a lord or lady?

Xtreme Xperience Nothing beats the gift of experience, right? If you know someone who's always craved the thrill of blazing around a racetrack at breakneck speed, you can give them exactly that. Gift vouchers start at $69 for the ride-along option, with driver options starting at $179. The service sets the recipient up in a select supercar at one of 35 racetracks across the US.

Scribd Why stop at a single book or magazine subscription when you can gift someone a virtually unlimited supply? Scribd, for example, costs $10 a month, a price that includes unlimited access to Scribd's library of ebooks, audiobooks, magazines and other media. You can give a six-month gift subscription for $50 or a year for $100.

Netflix I've been a Netflix subscriber for as long as I can remember, so I'm always shocked to find that some folks don't have the service. How else, then, can they watch Squid Game, The Crown, You, BoJack Horseman, Black Mirror and countless other TV gems that can be found only there? Yeah -- you need to help these people out. Here's how to gift Netflix for the holidays, including the all-important e-gift option. Oh, they already have Netflix? Then how about Hulu? The Limited Commercials plan costs just $7 per month, so a mere $25 gift card would be good for about three months. Don't want to purchase one through PayPal? You can find actual Hulu gift cards in just about every drug store and supermarket.

StubHub There's nothing better than seeing a live performance, especially after you've been hunkering down during the winter months. Give them something to look forward to when the ice thaws with last-minute concert tickets from StubHub. Catch performances from Coldplay, Billie Eilish, Andrea Bocelli, Twice, Red Hot Chili Peppers and more. If live music isn't their style, you can give them the gift of laughter with performances from comedic legends such as Trevor Noah, Jim Gaffigan and others. StubHub also carries tickets to Broadway-style musicals and local ballet performances if you're looking to spend a classy night out. Be sure to check the CNET's coupon page for money-saving codes from StubHub before you complete checkout.

Amazon Speaking personally, I can think of few better internet-based gifts than a subscription to Amazon Prime. I mean, talk about the gift that keeps on giving: For an entire year, the recipient gets to experience the joy that is free one- or two-day shipping on most of what Amazon sells. But that's just for starters. They also get a considerable roster of additional benefits, including things like streaming movies and TV shows, unlimited photo storage and freely accessible libraries of music and ebooks. That's a lot of stuff for your $119. (Too steep? There's also a three-month option priced at $39.)

CrateJoy Don't forget the ever-popular option of a subscription box! Cratejoy's Geek & Gaming section can help you pick the perfect monthly delivery for your favorite tech-minded friend or family member and has boxes for lots of other categories as well. Obviously the first box won't arrive in time, but you can print a here's-what's-coming certificate and give them something to look forward to.

Sarah Tew/CNET Sure, you can run into your nearest any-retail-store-on-the-planet to grab a gift card, but that works only if you're about to see your recipient in person. If you need a gift card delivered, head to eGifter, which offers a huge selection of "cards" that arrive instantly via email. You can even include an online greeting card, invite others to chip in and add a photo or video for a more personalized touch.

And there you have it! Awesome gift options you can print and wrap (or email) in seconds. If you know of any other great last-minute gifts, share 'em in the comments. In the meantime, happy holidays to you and yours from me and mine.



Originally published in a previous year. Updated with current information.