CES 2022 gear you'll actually be able to buy this year

CES

There's always something cool to see at CES every year, with massive televisions and futuristic PG gaming setups all around. It's great to see so many amazing cool ideas, but sometimes those things take a while to actually transform into something you can buy. It's now always easy to tell what's coming out this year and what's coming out eventually, but we're here to help.

Everything we've gathered here is a new announcement for CES 2022 that's either available now or will be available later this year. We'll be updating this article all week as more products are announced.

Lexy Savvides/CNET Garmin has stepped up from the Venu 2 and 2S by adding a speaker and microphone, meaning you can now take calls and send a quick text right from your wrist. It maintains all the great trackers it had before and adds an AMOLED display that's clear in daylight. Plus, unlike the competitors, this watch has a battery that lasts up to nine days on a single charge. You should note, though, that the new watch only comes in one size: 43mm. Read our Garmin Venu 2 Plus first take.

Jabra These compact earbuds sport an ergonomic design for a comfortable and secure fit and have active noise cancellation. They also get up to seven hours of playtime and are fully waterproof, so you don't have to worry about sweat or a change of weather. Read our Jabra Elite 4 active first take.

Chipolo Chipolo connects your personal items with a companion app so that you can find everything in seconds, and the company is now releasing a wallet finder that can easily slide right into one of your card slots. It's safe, it's slim, it hits up to 105dB when you ring the alarm and it's IPX5-rated water-resistant. It has a long battery life as well, lasting up to two years.

AnkerWork With a built-in light, dual speakers, 2K resolution and four-mic array, this video bar aims to take your remote calls and basic content creation to the next level.

Asus ROG Rapture GT-AXE16000 Four bands of traffic and Wi-Fi 6E put this router at the top of the game Asus That's right. This year Asus is bringing a strong lineup, including the first quad-band gaming router with four separate bands of traffic. Featuring both 5 and 6GHz bands, this high-powered gaming router offers top transfer rates of up to 4.8Gbps. This update also gets a step up to a 64-bit quad-core CPU. This product is set to drop sometime in the first quarter of 2022 for $649. Read our Asus ROG Rapture GT-AXE16000 first take.