CES 2022: Belkin Wemo's new video doorbell will work with HomeKit Secure Video

Belkin Wemo

CES

At CES 2022, Belkin Wemo announced a new Smart Video Doorbell that will work with Apple HomeKit's Secure Video storage platform. The new buzzer costs $250.

Wemo's Wi-Fi-connected lights and switches have been popular accessories in smart homes for years, but this device represents one of the company's first forays into smart home security. The doorbell lands on the pricier end of the spectrum, in line with Ring's premium Doorbell Pro 2 from 2021.

The video doorbell will include standard features like two-way talk, live streaming and activity zones. It also includes higher-end features, like a 178-degree field of view, end-to-end encryption and local processing of its person, animal and vehicle alerts. In addition, a facial recognition feature will help the camera recognize people in the Photos app or who are tagged in the Home app.

The Wemo Smart Video Doorbell is available to order now and will ship in February or March 2022, according to the company.