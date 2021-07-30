Bose's QuietComfort 45 headphones make a new appearance inside the Bose Music app

FCC

Bose's QuietComfort 45 headphones recently made an appearance at the Federal Communications Commission. Now it looks like they can be found inside an official Bose app.

As spotted by a CNET reader, the still unannounced headphones have shown up in Bose's Music app on iOS and Android when trying to pair a product with the app over Bluetooth. While not much is revealed, the app does seemingly confirm the name will be the QuietComfort 45 (or QC 45). Volume buttons will be on the bottom of one of the ear cups with a power/Bluetooth button on the side.

Bose did not immediately respond to a CNET request for comment.

Bose

The new headphones are set to be a successor to the company's QC 35, which was released back in 2016. CNET editor David Carnoy praised the QC 35, calling it the "best overall active noise-canceling wireless headphone to date." In 2017 the company released a QuietComfort 35 II model that added an Action button to the left ear cup for summoning voice assistants like the Google Assistant.

In recent years it has shied away from updating the QuietComfort line, introducing a new high-end headphone called the Bose Noise Canceling 700 in 2019.