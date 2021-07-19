Bose's QuietComfort 45 leaks online courtesy of the FCC

FCC

Bose's QuietComfort 35 line of over-the-ear headphones have long been a favorite of reviewers, but it's been years since the company gave the headphones a proper successor. According to a new reveal from the Federal Communications Commission, however, it now appears that an updated model is seemingly just around the corner.

As spotted by WinFuture, the new headphones feature a similar design as the previous model. The FCC's unit does appear to come in white and looks to have USB-C suggesting at least some changes. The QC 35 line features micro-USB for charging and comes in either black or silver.

Bose first released the QC 35 back in 2016, with CNET editor David Carnoy calling it the "best overall active noise-canceling wireless headphone to date." In 2017 the company released a "QuietComfort 35 II" version that added an "Action" button to the left ear cup for summoning voice assistants like the Google Assistant.

With the FCC looking at the device a general release seems to be on the horizon, but when exactly Bose might launch the headphones remains unclear. The company did not immediately respond to a CNET request for comment.