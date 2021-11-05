Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 cases

When CNET's Patrick Holland reviewed Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 3, he called it "The first foldable you may actually want to buy." And if the initial sales reports are any indication, a lot of people are actually buying the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and it may just be the first foldable to qualify as a mainstream phone. With that in mind, I've put together a list of the best cases for it.

Unlike the best case list for Apple's iPhone 13 or even the Galaxy S21, the number of companies making cases for the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is relatively small so there's less to choose from. But sometimes less choice is better.

I tried almost all the cases on this list with my own Galaxy Z Flip 3. Some are more protective than others, but most are more interesting than the cases that go on your typical candybar-style phone (one that doesn't fold). Galaxy Z Flip 3 cases are typically made of two pieces -- sometimes they're joined together, sometimes they're not.

I'll be updating this list as I try out more cases.

David Carnoy/CNET Available in three colors, Spigen's Thin Fit has a two-piece design with a soft-to-the-touch finish. It's a straightforward, lightweight case that looks good on your phone. There's no hinge protection.

David Carnoy/CNET Speck only makes one case for the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and it's a good one. The Presidio Perfect-Clear Fold is rated for 13-foot drop protection, and it's the most protective clear case I tried, although there's no hinge protection. It's sold out at Speck but available on Amazon.

David Carnoy/CNET I liked Samsung's Silicone Cover with Ring. It's protective, has a nice soft-to-touch finish and there's that built-in ring that helps prevent you from dropping the phone -- and you can also clip the ring to a lanyard and wear the phone around your neck. Alas, while I could kind of prop the phone up using the ring on certain surfaces, I would have liked the case even more if it converted into a kickstand. The case comes in multiple colors.

David Carnoy/CNET Gear4's Bridgetown case shares some similarities with Spigen's Tough Armor case (see below). It, too, is a tough case that only comes in black and has some nice hinge protection. One of the best protective cases for the Galaxy Z Flip 3, I only wish it was available in more color options or a clear version.

David Carnoy/CNET Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip3 5G Leather Cover is sort of the equivalent of Apple's leather case for the iPhone. It's expensive but nice -- and slim. While it doesn't offer quite as much protection as some of the cases on the list, it's one of my favorites and if you get it in a bright color like mustard, it makes your phone easy to spot. It's also available in green and black.

David Carnoy/CNET This has the same soft-to-the-touch finish as Samsung's Ring case but instead of a ring it incorporates a strap. You slide your hand under the strap (and behind the phone), which allows you to hold on to your phone without really wrapping your fingers around it. It's essentially a security strap. The strap also offers a little bit of protection for the hinge when you fold up the phone. Additionally, you can attach the end of the strap to a lanyard or clip it to another strap (say, on a bag or backpack). Aside from having some utility, the strap also seems designed to bring some attention to your phone. For better or worse, it does just that and if you use this case, plan on having people ask you about your phone. It comes in a few color options.

David Carnoy/CNET Spigen makes a few cases for the Galaxy Z Flip 3. As its name implies, the Tough Armor is tough and offers the most protection in Spigen's line. It's also the only Spigen case that has an integrated protective covering for the hinge. As far as protective cases go, it's one of the best and is only missing an integrated kickstand. I also kind of wish it came in more colors. Black is the only option for now.

David Carnoy/CNET Part of Spigen's Air Skin case line, the Crystal Clear version is a slim clear case that offers basic protection. There's some adhesive that makes sure the case doesn't slip off your phone (as you can see from the photo, I didn't pull off the little tab to expose it). It's hard not to get a dust particle or two trapped under the case when you're putting it on -- and those dust particles will show if you have an all-black phone like mine.

David Carnoy/CNET If you're looking for an affordable case with an integrated ring that converts into a kickstand, this Vego is a good option though it looks more premium on the surface than it really is. It also sells under other brand names on Amazon. I can't tell you how it will hold up over time, but it has some nice features, including a cover that slides up to protect the phone's camera and it'll stick to a magnetic car mount. The one big downside is that it does not support wireless charging. Note that you can currently get 15% off certain color options (I bought the blue version for just less than $15 before tax).