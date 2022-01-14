Best deals on Beats headphones for 2022

While Beats headphones are technically Apple headphones because Apple owns Beats, they've retained their own distinct identity and one might argue Beats has become more of a value headphone brand for Apple as Beats models frequently are on sale with healthy discounts. Note that the Beats Solo Pro and Beats Ep have been discontinued but remain on sale at various retailers. Interestingly, unlike with other Apple products, prices for Beats headphones in tend to mirror sale prices for Beats products on other retailers' websites such as Best Buy.

Here's a look at the current best deals on Beats headphones. Prices do fluctuate frequently and sometimes certain colors are less expensive than others so click through on any model to see specific pricing for specific colors.

David Carnoy/CNET The Solo Pro are among the best on-ear noise-canceling wireless headphones and feature Apple's H1 chip that enables several nifty features for Apple devices. However, these headphones don't have the dynamic head-tracking required for Apple's spatial audio feature while watching TV and movies -- only the AirPods Pro, third-gen AirPods, AirPods Max and new Beats Fit Pro have head-tracking. These support spatial audio for music listening, and while they're way overpriced at their list price of $300, they're more attractive at half that price -- or less. Most colors are selling for $200 but Walmart has a deal on the Ivory color. All-time low price: $100 Read our Beats Solo Pro review.

David Carnoy/CNET Beats' Powerbeats Pro, which have been out for a few years, list for $250. They've dipped to as low as $150 but are now hovering around $200. With Beats' new Fit Pro buds arriving (read our Fit Pro review), we should see the Powerbeats Pro regularly on sale. All-time low price: $150

David Carnoy/CNET Beats' neckband-style Flex earbuds are Apple's most affordable wireless headphones. They started out with a list price of $50, then got discounted to $40. Blame component shortages or supply chain issues, but their list price shot up to $70, though you can find them in certain colors (black) for close to $40. All-time low price: $39 Read our Beats Flex review.

David Carnoy/CNET Geared toward both iOS and Android users, the Beats Studio Buds are missing a few key features on the Apple side of things (there's no H1 or W1 chip), but they're small, lightweight buds that are comfortable to wear and offer very good sound. While their noise canceling isn't as good as the AirPods Pro's they do have a transparency mode and they're decent for making calls. Ultimately, their fit and sound quality are their strongest selling points. Currently, there are no deals on the Studio Buds (except for refurbished models), but look for that to change soon. Lowest price to date: $100 + $10 Amazon gift included Read our Beats Studio Buds review.

David Carnoy/CNET The Powerbeats 4 are essentially the Powerbeats Pro with a wire between them. Some people like having the wire so they can let the buds dangle from their neck when they don't have them in their ears. You can usually find them at a nice discount these days. All-time low price: $80 Read our Powerbeats 4 review.

David Carnoy/CNET Technically, the new Beats Fit Pro ($200) aren't AirPods, but they're built on the same tech platform as the AirPods Pro. Unlike Beats' earlier and less expensive Studio Buds, the Beats Fit Pro include Apple's H1 chip and have most of the AirPods Pro's features, including active noise canceling, spatial audio and Adaptive EQ. I'd venture to call them the sports AirPods you've always wanted. And for some people, they might just be better than the AirPods Pro. Read our Beats Fit Pro review.

David Carnoy/CNET Beats' Studio3 Wireless over-ear noise-canceling headphones were released back in 2018. They're good headphones, but they're more than three years old. They've been on sale for as low as $170 but they're currently discounted to around $230 in some color options. They're not a deal at that price. All-time low price: $170 Read our Beats Studio3 Wireless review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Beats' entry-level EP wired headphones are a surprisingly good listening experience -- and value. The list price is $130, but you can find them online for closer to $90 and sometimes less. The EP are on-ear headphones that aren't as swanky as Beats' somewhat forgotten on-ear Mixr, as well as the over-ear Executive and Pro models. But thanks to their reinforced metal frame, they remind me of low-frills versions of those headphones -- they aren't incredibly flashy and don't fold up or fold flat for travel (it has no hinges). The EP are clean and open-sounding, particularly for on-ear headphones, and there's enough treble detail to give them some sparkle. In other words, they're not incredibly dynamic. The bass is a little accentuated -- this is Beats after all -- but it's not bloated or boomy. There's enough bass here to satisfy a low-end audiophile, but not so much to turn off someone who's looking for a more balanced, neutral sound quality in their headphones. All-time low: $70 Read our Beats EP review.

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET First released in 2016, the Beats Solo3 predates the Solo Pro and has the W1 chip instead of the H1 chip. While it's wireless, unlike the Solo Pro, it's missing noise canceling. That said, it's one of the most popular Beats models ever made and often gets discounted to $100. They are not a deal at their current low price of $150. All-time low price: $100 Read our Beats Solo3 review.