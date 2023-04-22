Best AT&T Phones in 2023

Whether you want the latest iPhone or a shiny Android phone, these are the best smartphones on AT&T right now.
AT&T sells some of the best smartphones available right now. These include the likes of Apple's iPhone 14 Pro, Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra and Google's great all-round flagship Pixel 7 Pro.
But it isn't just the flashiest, most expensive phones you can get, as AT&T also offers a great lineup of more affordable devices, including the Google Pixel 6A and the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G -- both of which are 5G-enabled for taking advantage of those superfast data speeds.
Read on to learn more about the best AT&T phone for meeting your particular smartphone needs, and check out our tips for how to buy a new phone.
Apple's iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max introduce sweeping changes like the Dynamic Island, a new 48-megapixel camera system and Apple's new A16 Bionic processor. All of these upgrades come together to make for an experience that feels fresh and fast compared to older generations.
Google's Pixel 7 Pro packs great cameras and slick software into a refreshed design that makes it one of the best phones launched in the last couple of years. We liked it so much we awarded it a CNET Editors' Choice award for its combination of excellent all-round performance and slightly more affordable price.
The Galaxy S23 is a lot, but in a good way. It's more than most people need in a phone, but that doesn't make it any less impressive. Samsung made improvements to the camera's resolution (200 megapixels compared with 108 megapixels), color tones and dynamic range, while retaining the same edgy design and massive 6.8-inch screen as its predecessor. There's also a new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor that's been optimized specifically for Samsung's phones, which brings faster performance compared with the Galaxy S22 Ultra.
Starting at $1,200, it may be an understatement to call this phone expensive. But those willing to pay more for a giant screen and a high-quality, versatile camera won't be disappointed. Read our full review of the Galaxy S23 Ultra.
Google's Pixel 6A punches above its weight when it comes to camera quality, design and screen size. It's the best under-$500 Android phone you can get, and though it's not Google's flagship, the 6A is all most people need in a phone.
The Galaxy A53 gets you an abundance of Samsung features and power at a fraction of the S-series price. It boasts a far larger screen and more versatile camera cluster than the iPhone SE, though Apple's budget model delivers snappier performance.
Still, Samsung fans will appreciate what they're getting here considering the affordable price. The Galaxy A53 5G has an ultrawide lens for taking photos with a broader field of view and also supports night-mode photography. Image quality isn't as good as what you'd get on a more expensive Samsung phone like the Galaxy S21 FE or Galaxy S22, but it's certainly clear and colorful enough for basic shots. Other highlights include a long-lasting battery, four guaranteed generations of Android operating system updates and a microSD card slot for expandable storage.
Overall, the Galaxy A53 5G is a suitable choice for those who prioritize having a large screen and long battery life for less than $500. Just keep in mind, you might have to deal with some occasional lag, and the camera isn't as advanced as those found on pricier phones. Read our Samsung Galaxy A53 5G review.
With a candy-bar design that folds down on itself to become a smaller square, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 offers a much more compact footprint than the Z Fold 4. It makes it easier to slide into a tight pocket when not in use, but it still folds out to offer a sizable 6.7-inch display when you need it.
Like the Z Fold 4, the Flip line has seen revisions over the years with improvements to its hinge system and reduction in crease marks in its display. It's got a new camera system too, along with a larger outer display that shows incoming notifications.
It's pricey, sure, and its battery life could be better but it's a fun phone and one we've enjoyed using.
If you're looking for a good budget phone that comes with a basic stylus and support for 5G, then the Moto G Stylus 5 is a great pick. The cell phone features a stylus that you can store inside the phone along with a built-in Notes app to help with productivity. This phone also offers a triple-rear camera, 128GB of internal storage and a robust 4,000-mAh battery.