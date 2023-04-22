Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
Best AT&T Phones in 2023

Whether you want the latest iPhone or a shiny Android phone, these are the best smartphones on AT&T right now.

AT&T sells some of the best smartphones available right now. These include the likes of Apple's iPhone 14 ProSamsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra and Google's great all-round flagship Pixel 7 Pro

But it isn't just the flashiest, most expensive phones you can get, as AT&T also offers a great lineup of more affordable devices, including the Google Pixel 6A and the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G -- both of which are 5G-enabled for taking advantage of those superfast data speeds.

Read on to learn more about the best AT&T phone for meeting your particular smartphone needs, and check out our tips for how to buy a new phone.

A deep purple iPhone 14 Pro with three cameras pointing upward lies on a yellow background
Stephen Shankland/CNET

Apple iPhone 14 Pro

All-around best phone

Apple's iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max introduce sweeping changes like the Dynamic Island, a new 48-megapixel camera system and Apple's new A16 Bionic processor. All of these upgrades come together to make for an experience that feels fresh and fast compared to older generations.

Read our Apple iPhone 14 Pro review.

$999 at Apple
Pixel 7 Pro face down on a wooden table next to a cup of coffee
Google

Google Pixel 7 Pro

Google's best gets better

Google's Pixel 7 Pro packs great cameras and slick software into a refreshed design that makes it one of the best phones launched in the last couple of years. We liked it so much we awarded it a CNET Editors' Choice award for its combination of excellent all-round performance and slightly more affordable price.

Read our Google Pixel 7 Pro review.

$537 at Amazon
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
James Martin/CNET

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Best premium Android phone

The Galaxy S23 is a lot, but in a good way. It's more than most people need in a phone, but that doesn't make it any less impressive. Samsung made improvements to the camera's resolution (200 megapixels compared with 108 megapixels), color tones and dynamic range, while retaining the same edgy design and massive 6.8-inch screen as its predecessor. There's also a new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor that's been optimized specifically for Samsung's phones, which brings faster performance compared with the Galaxy S22 Ultra. 

Starting at $1,200, it may be an understatement to call this phone expensive. But those willing to pay more for a giant screen and a high-quality, versatile camera won't be disappointed. Read our full review of the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

$1,200 at Samsung
Google's Pixel 6A phone with app icons on the home screen
Lisa Eadicicco/CNET

Google Pixel 6A

Best affordable Android phone

Google's Pixel 6A punches above its weight when it comes to camera quality, design and screen size. It's the best under-$500 Android phone you can get, and though it's not Google's flagship, the 6A is all most people need in a phone.

$299 at Amazon
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
Lisa Eadicicco/CNET

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

A great affordable Samsung Galaxy phone

The Galaxy A53 gets you an abundance of Samsung features and power at a fraction of the S-series price. It boasts a far larger screen and more versatile camera cluster than the iPhone SE, though Apple's budget model delivers snappier performance. 

Still, Samsung fans will appreciate what they're getting here considering the affordable price. The Galaxy A53 5G has an ultrawide lens for taking photos with a broader field of view and also supports night-mode photography. Image quality isn't as good as what you'd get on a more expensive Samsung phone like the Galaxy S21 FE or Galaxy S22, but it's certainly clear and colorful enough for basic shots. Other highlights include a long-lasting battery, four guaranteed generations of Android operating system updates and a microSD card slot for expandable storage.

Overall, the Galaxy A53 5G is a suitable choice for those who prioritize having a large screen and long battery life for less than $500. Just keep in mind, you might have to deal with some occasional lag, and the camera isn't as advanced as those found on pricier phones. Read our Samsung Galaxy A53 5G review.

$349 at Amazon
The Galaxy Z Flip 4 in Flex Mode in someone's palm
Patrick Holland/CNET

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Best compact folding phone

With a candy-bar design that folds down on itself to become a smaller square, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 offers a much more compact footprint than the Z Fold 4. It makes it easier to slide into a tight pocket when not in use, but it still folds out to offer a sizable 6.7-inch display when you need it. 

Like the Z Fold 4, the Flip line has seen revisions over the years with improvements to its hinge system and reduction in crease marks in its display. It's got a new camera system too, along with a larger outer display that shows incoming notifications. 

It's pricey, sure, and its battery life could be better but it's a fun phone and one we've enjoyed using.

Read our Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 review.

$835 at Samsung
Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G
Sarah Tew/CNET

Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G

Best budget phone with a stylus

If you're looking for a good budget phone that comes with a basic stylus and support for 5G, then the Moto G Stylus 5 is a great pick. The cell phone features a stylus that you can store inside the phone along with a built-in Notes app to help with productivity. This phone also offers a triple-rear camera, 128GB of internal storage and a robust 4,000-mAh battery.

Read our Moto G Stylus 5G review.

$265 at Amazon

More phone recommendations