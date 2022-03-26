Best Apple Watch Series 7 Cases

Apple manages to make each new generation of its Apple Watch more durable. But it's still not super rugged and can certainly get dinged up if something ends up hitting it with enough force (and sometimes not that much force). While Apple doesn't sell cases like it does for its iPhones, plenty of third-party cases are available for your Watch 7, whether it's the smaller 41mm or larger 45mm version. These cases won't make your Watch 7 indestructible or completely prevent the screen from getting scratched or cracked, but they will help provide some extra protection without adding much bulk to your Watch.

We've tried out all these cases and will add more to the list as we test more top Watch Series 7 cases.

David Carnoy/CNET Made from 85% recycled ocean plastic, the Lifeproof Case for Apple Watch 7 easily slips over your Watch's bezel and lives up to its "form-fitting" billing. It comes in four colors that play well with Apple's various band colors (Lifeproof also sells eco-friendly Apple Watch bands).

Element Available in black or green, Element's Special Ops Watch Band integrates a case and band in the same accessory. It's got a military vibe and seems durable, offering "double-reinforced" construction and good screen protection with an option to put a band over the middle of the Watch's screen. That said, it's lighter than it looks and comfortable to wear. I had to watch an instructional video from Element to figure out how to get my Watch 7 into the case, but it's a straightforward process once you see how it's done. I actually dropped my watch on the pavement (face down on the screen) as I was trying to put the band around my wrist. I'm happy to report my watch survived and was undamaged so the case definitely works.

Jared Dipane/CNET My colleague Jared DiPane bought this affordable band-and-case combo, which is available in multiple colors for less than $10. He reports: "The Kaihand Apple Watch band with a built-in bumper case offers great protection for the edges and front of my Apple Watch while also giving it a unique style. I've always been a G-Shock fan and this gives me some of that style to combine with the smarts of my Apple Watch."

David Carnoy/CNET Catalyst has long made attractively designed rugged cases for the iPhone and its Active Defense Vibe band with an integrated case offers decent protection in a slim design. It's easy to get your Watch in and out of the case and the band is well-designed and comfortable to wear.

David Carnoy/CNET The Spigen Ultra Hybrid is a slim, translucent cover for your Watch 7. It's not super protective but will prevent your bezel from getting scratched up.

David Carnoy/CNET Spigen's Rugged Armor case offers more protection than its Ultra Hybrid case. It wraps partially around the bottom of your Watch 7 but allows for wireless charging. It's easy to slip in and out of the case but you do have to take your band off to get it in the case. Spigen also makes the Rugged Armor Pro that integrates a watch band for $7 more but is otherwise similar.