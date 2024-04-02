Beats X Alo Earbuds Have a Shimmeringly Special Case

When Beats told me it was collaborating with Alo Yoga on a special edition of its Fit Pro earbuds, I expected something along the lines of the Beats X Kim. That limited-edition Fit Pro collaboration with Kim Kardashian just created three new neutral color options for the buds. But the new Beats X Alo Special Edition Fit Pro's cosmetic changes are a little more dramatic, at least when it comes to the design of their charging case.

While the buds themselves are basic black, albeit with a debossed Alo logo on the right earbud and pearlized "b" logos on both buds, the exterior of the case has "a high-gloss coating infused with shimmering sparkles" that gives "the custom Beats Fit Pro case a liquid metal shine." The case has a reflective chrome-like finish on the inside of the lid. A small polishing cloth is included in the box to keep things looking spiffy.

The exterior of the case has a high-gloss finish infused with sparkles. David Carnoy/CNET

Priced at $200, Beats says the Beats X Alo will be available on April 4 at Apple and Alo's websites, along with select Apple Store and Alo Store locations. Alo Access members can preorder the product today at aloyoga.com.

Beats is owned by Apple, located in Cupertino, California, but both Alo and Beats are based in Los Angeles. Beats CMO Chris Thorne said that the Beats X Alo collaboration "felt truly predestined, as both Los Angeles hometown brands have made a lasting impact on fitness and culture."

With all its product launches, Beats taps musical artists or athletes to participate in its marketing campaigns. Tyla, the South African singer-songwriter and Grammy-winning recording artist, has signed on for the Beats X Alo launch -- you can watch the launch video here.

Aside from their cosmetic differences, the Beats X Alo are exactly the same as the standard Beats Fit Pro earbuds. We awarded the buds an Editors' Choice award in 2021 and they remain excellent earbuds, but they're a few years old and are frequently discounted to $160. With the launch of this collaboration, it would seems less likely that Beats would launch the Beats Fit Pro 2 this year. That said, they're due for an upgrade.