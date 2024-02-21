Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra Tease Reveals Bigger Size, Video Features

Asus is giving its Zenfone 11 Ultra phone an early tease this week, but unlike companies like OnePlus, the company isn't going to be bringing the phone to next week's Mobile World Congress.

Instead Asus on Tuesday announced that its next flagship phone will get a larger reveal on March 14, but in a few early photos it looks like the next Zenfone will also be coming in a larger size than the Zenfone 9 and Zenfone 10 did.

On its event website, Asus is teasing that it will come in an "Ultra size" with most photos showing that the entire device isn't likely to fit within one hand. It's unfortunate since over the last few years, Asus had been one of the few companies left releasing phones with screen sizes that are under 6-inches. If that's true, it appears that Asus will be taking its Zenfone line in the direction of the rest of the industry (ie: 6.1-inch phones appear to be the new "small").

The Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra is also advertised as having a "long lasting battery" and video features that include a portrait mode and video stabilization. In a post on X, Asus said that the new phone will also include artificial intelligence-related features, as per the custom that we're seeing with most flagship phones. But other than those details, we'll have to wait until that March 14 event to see what else Asus is bringing to its next Zenfone.

Asus also appeared to follow the rest of the industry with its ROG Phone 8 Pro, giving the gaming phone a more mainstream look that departed from the more spaceship-like appearance of prior phones. In my review of the Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro, I found that the new design had its own understated appeal, but that the phone still included plenty of power.

By leaving the novelty of a smaller phone size behind, we'll have to see in March how Asus decides to set the Zenfone apart from the Samsung Galaxy S24, OnePlus 12 and Google Pixel 8 going forward.