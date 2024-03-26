Apple's WWDC 2024 Will Be June 10: iOS 18, AI and More Expected

Apple announced that this year's Worldwide Developer Conference will kick off on June 10, 2024. We expect to see early looks at iOS 18 and updates for other device software like MacOS, iPadOS and even VisionOS -- as well as potential news on generative AI coming to Apple devices.

Apple's been tight-lipped about any new AI features coming to its mobile and computer lineups, but its annual developer show is the place where we'll likely see hints of anything coming later this year. Competitors from Samsung to Intel have promoted AI capabilities in this year's hardware and software, so the pressure is on for Apple to set a new course with generative AI in its devices.

While Apple didn't mention AI in its press release, it did note that WWDC 2024 will spotlight upgrades coming to VisionOS, the software powering Apple Vision Pro. Apple first revealed its mixed-reality headset at last year's WWDC 2023 and released it earlier this year. While the headset pushed the limits of AR and VR, the device's hefty $3,500 price led some consumers to wait and see how the device will develop, so any new features revealed for the device at WWDC 2024 could lead to greater adoption.

Apple is once again holding WWDC 2024 in-person at Apple Park, and aspiring attendees who don't score an invite or can't make it will also be able to watch online. The event starts on June 10 with, if tradition holds, a keynote by Apple CEO Tim Cook, followed by days of specialized sessions targeted at developers building software across Apple's ecosystem, which will wrap up on June 14.

