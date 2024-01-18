Apple's New Black Unity Collection Is Now Available, Along With iOS 17.3

In celebration of Black History Month, Apple released its 2024 Black Unity Collection online and in stores. Designed with a flower motif, the slate includes an Apple Watch Black Unity Sport Band, wallpaper for the iPhone and iPad and animated watch face displays. The band is available for global customers via Apple's website and store app, with the product rolling out today in select US Apple Stores for $49. The launch is in sync with the rollout for the iOS 17.3 software update and its bank of new features.

According to the company, this year's watch band utilized a special process during creation to make sure "no two bands are exactly alike" with the flower design that uses red, yellow and green as prominent colors. The words "Truth, Power, Solidarity" are engraved into the pin, which has a carbon finish. Lively colors also appear on the new Unity Bloom watch face, and you can opt for one of two different designs -- either a single or full floral bloom. When you lift your wrist, the colors flow into the display as the flowers blossom. You must have the latest version of WatchOS to access the new face designs.

The Unity Bloom watch face includes the option to pick a display filled with multiple flowers. Apple

If you have an iPhone or iPad, the Unity Bloom wallpaper will be available to download for your lock screen next week. iPhone models must be running iOS 17.3 for Xs or later, while iPad users should also be up to date with iPadOS 17.3. Compatible devices include 6th-generation or newer iPads, iPad Mini (at least 5th-gen), iPad Air (3rd generation on up), 2nd-gen and later 12.9-inch iPad Pro, 10.5-inch iPad Pro and the 11-inch iPad Pro.

