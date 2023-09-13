Apple's iPhone 15 Pro vs. iPhone 14 Pro: What's New for 2023

When it comes to its Pro line of phones, Apple once again has delivered a handful of seemingly small but actually fairly noteworthy updates to its latest devices. With the same $999 price tag in the US as 2022's iPhone 14 Pro, this year's iPhone 15 Pro features a new customizable Action Button in place of the long-standing mute switch, a new titanium design that makes the phone a bit lighter, and a revamped A17 Pro chip under the hood that aims to flex Apple's chip-making prowess. Internationally, the 15 Pro starts at £999 in the UK, which is £100 cheaper than the 14 Pro's starting price, but in Australia the 15 Pro starts at AU$1,849 -- AU$50 higher than the 14 Pro's starting price.

And of course there's that switch from the Lightning port for wired charging to finally using USB-C. In addition to now being able to use the same plug to charge Macs, most iPads, and AirPods (assuming you get the updated AirPods Pro with USB-C), people looking to transfer large photo and video files can actually take advantage of USB 3.0 speeds.

Watch this: iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max: First Look 03:58

Charging seems to be at the same wired rates as an iPhone 14 Pro over Lightning, but the bright side is that USB-C cables should be much more readily available and affordable than Lightning cables. Apple is even including a braided USB-C cable in the box (though it is charging $29 for a dongle that allows you to use old Lightning plugs).

Some things that haven't changed: Both the 14 Pro and 15 Pro feature similar screens (both in size and with the Dynamic Island) and camera setups, use Face ID for facial recognition, run iOS 17, have 5G support and are water and dust-resistant with an IP68 rating. Here's how the two phones stack up on paper.