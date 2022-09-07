Apple's iPhone 14 Comes With Longer Battery Life

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product.

Apple's iPhone 14 lineup has a notable improvement: longer battery life.

During its fall product event Wednesday, the smartphone maker unveiled the iPhone 14 and noted that it includes "all-day" battery life. The iPhone 14 Plus, Apple says, lasts even longer and has the best battery life ever in an iPhone.

That likely means that the latest models will offer more minutes of battery life than the iPhone 13 series.

CNET's battery tests last year -- playing looped video on airplane mode with the screen at half brightness -- showed the iPhone 13 Pro lasting 22 hours, 2 minutes, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max lasting 31 hours, 19 minutes. It will be interesting to see how the new iPhones compare.

Apple's improvements to the iPhone's battery life is one way the tech giant is trying to entice you to upgrade your phone as consumers in general pull back on spending to offset inflation and a murky economic future.

The iPhone 14 starts at $799 and the larger screen iPhone 14 Plus starts at $899.