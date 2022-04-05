Apple WWDC 2022: Looks Like iOS 16 Will Be Revealed June 6

Dan Ackerman/CNET

Apple's developer confab is officially on the books for this summer. The iPhone maker on Tuesday announced plans to hold its annual Worldwide Developers Conference on June 6 through 10, during which it's expected to show off the next versions of its iOS, iPadOS, WatchOS, MacOS and other software efforts. The company may also announce new hardware, like its highly anticipated newly remade Mac Pro performance-focused desktop.

Though Apple's summer developer event isn't as closely watched as its iPhone releases in the fall, WWDC typically brings more than 5,000 attendees to Silicon Valley for a weeklong series of announcements, coding marathons and meetups. For the past two years, Apple's held its event entirely online amid the coronavirus pandemic.

This year, Apple said it intends to stick with the online format, offering free access to all developers as the company prepares for another year filled with the rumored iPhone 14, new iPad Pros and Apple Watch Series 8. It will hold a"special day for developers and students" at its Apple Park headquarters to watch the keynote address videos "together, along with the online community." Apple said space will be limited.

"WWDC22 invites developers from around the world to come together to explore how to bring their best ideas to life and push the envelope of what's possible," said Susan Prescott, Apple's vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations and Enterprise and Education Marketing, in a statement. "We hope all of our participants come away feeling energized by their experience."

It's one of my favorite times of the year! #WWDC22. Can’t wait for June 6th. 🥳 pic.twitter.com/98gag4zGeI — Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) April 5, 2022

Apple expected to show off updates to its iOS 16 and WatchOS 9 software, both of which will likely be released in the fall. The company is also putting the finishing touches on an initiative to change the microprocessing brains of its computers, switching from those made by Intel to technology designed by its own in-house teams that also make chips for its iPhones, iPads and other devices.

Apple's moves have been well received by its customers, who've helped push the company's sales to a record $123.94 billion during the holiday shopping season last year. Much of Apple's success has come from the iPhone, but its newly revamped computers and iPads have also sparked record-setting demand, Apple executives have said.

"Customer satisfaction is off the charts," Apple CEO Tim Cook said during a conference call in January.

Apple's developer conference will be held after Google's planned I/O 2022, which will be held partially in person on May 11 and 12, and Microsoft's Build, which will also be held online May 24 through 26.