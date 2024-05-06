Apple Will Reportedly Offer iPhone Slim, Featuring Smaller Display, in 2025.

Apple is working on technology that would "dramatically" shrink the front-facing FaceID and camera sensors on its iPhone 17, according to a new financial analyst report. The result would effectively make the pill-shaped Dynamic Island smaller and even make a "slim" version of the iPhone line possible.

The report, which comes by way of Haitong International Securities and was written about by 9to5Mac and MacRumors, echoed an earlier report that Apple's planned iPhone 17 Plus in 2025 would sport a reduced screen size. Monday's report also suggested the tech giant will call its new iPhone 17 Plus a "slim" model instead.

Apple representatives didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did those at Haitong.

The increasing chatter about the iPhone 17 is somewhat unusual, with leaks coming more than a year ahead of the device's expected launch in 2025. (The iPhone 16 is expected to come out in September 2024.) Still, details so far suggest the tech giant will continue its efforts to release incremental refinements to its products which, for users who upgrade every few years, add up to larger changes.

In addition to its report about the iPhone 17, Haitong said Apple plans to begin manufacturing a foldable 20.3-inch display in 2025. That's in addition to Apple's earlier reported plans for foldable iPhones, which would compete with the likes of Samsung's Galaxy Fold, Motorola Razr Plus and Google's Pixel Fold.

These reports are also coming ahead of Apple's planned iPad event on Tuesday, May 7, during which the company is expected to announce new iPad models, including highly anticipated OLED-powered displays for the iPad Pro. Apple is also expected to use the event to announce a new Apple Pencil as well.

Apple's upcoming events come about a month before the company's Worldwide Developers Conference, during which it's expected to talk about AI and potential new iPhone features for the fall.