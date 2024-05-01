Apple's 'Let Loose' Event: Could This Be a Big Year for iPads?

There hasn't been a new iPad since 2022, but Apple seems likely to change that next week. All signs point to the release of new iPad models in early May.

Apple CEO Tim Cook posted this GIF for the virtual event to X on Tuesday morning. Apple/Amy Kim/CNET

Last week, I received an email invite for a virtual Apple event, scheduled for May 7 at 7 a.m. PT (10 a.m. ET). The invite, which says "Let Loose," shows a drawing of a hand holding an Apple Pencil. Considering the iPad is the only device that uses the Pencil -- that doesn't leave much to the imagination.

Apple's been expected to release new OLED-screened iPad Pros with newly designed Pencils and Magic Keyboard cases. New iPad Airs are also expected, including a larger-screened 12.9-inch model. Apple's iPad Air lineup tends to be slightly redesigned versions of previous-model iPad Pros, so just look to the M2 iPad Pro lineup for a sense of what the next Airs could be. These would be the first new iPads since the iPad Pro M2 model arrived in late 2022.

Apple's virtual invite shows an Apple Pencil. Apple

Budget iPads aren't expected to be on tap here: Both the entry-level iPad and iPad Mini may not get updated until sometime in the fall. In the meantime, Apple will likely push new creative uses for its higher-end iPads, and justify what could end up being a significantly higher price for the revamped OLED-screened models. The Pro modes are also expected to have M3 processors, and all the iPads should finally have front cameras centered on the landscape edge for better-framed video chats when docked with a keyboard, like the 10th-gen iPad has (and all MacBooks).

Watch this: What to Expect at Apple's May 7 iPad Event 02:55

There are two open-ended questions I have: Will iPads and Pencils become more hooked-in to the Apple Vision Pro? And will iPads become more of a Mac replacement than they currently are? The answer to both is probably no for now, but with Apple's software-focused WWDC conference only a month afterwards, it's an interesting time to release new pro hardware.