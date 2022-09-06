This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product.

The holiday shopping season is closer than you think, and that means Apple is getting ready to unveil its next iPhone. (Check out our Apple event live blog too.)

The company's fall product launch event Wednesday, which it dubbed "Far Out," will almost surely serve up the iPhone 14. The next iPhone is rumored to include an always-on display -- similar to what's on the Apple Watch now -- allowing for constant glanceable information without ruining battery life.

Apple hasn't said what it plans to announce at its event, only sending out a cryptic invitation to the press, with an Apple logo seemingly set in a night sky, suggesting potential camera improvements or last year's rumored satellite emergency calling. The image looks like something we might see from the James Webb Space Telescope, whose stunning photos have already begun changing how we view the cosmos.

The iPhone 14 launch will also mark the 15th year since the original iPhone's debut, in June 2007. Back then, the device wasn't the sure hit it is today. Many tech industry watchers were enthusiastic about Apple's prospects, but it hadn't proven it could build reliable phone technology before then. It was also up against massive competitors such as Microsoft, Palm and Research in Motion, whose BlackBerry devices ruled the business world at the time. Within a decade though, Apple -- as well as Google's popular Android software -- had bested all three companies.

While the iPhone will be a key product we see at Apple's event this year, and likely what most people focus their attention on, the company's expected to hold other events later this year with other devices to show off. Those include new Mac computers with upgraded chips and new iPads.

When is the Apple event?

Apple's online-only event is set for 10 a.m. PT Wednesday. That's 1 p.m. ET and 6 p.m. in the UK. (That's also 3 a.m. AEST the next day. Sorry, Australia.) Here's a handy time zone converter to help find what time it'll be where you are.

Where can I watch Apple's livestream?

You'll be able to stream Apple's event straight from the company's website. Meanwhile, we'll be reporting on the event live here at CNET.

What can we expect, besides the iPhone 14 launch?

Apple's digital events are fast paced and slickly produced. And even though Apple's now trying its hand at in-person events again as coronavirus pandemic-era health concerns slowly recede, the company still seems to be applying what it's learned about how to make its events more compelling. During its last event, the Worldwide Developers Conference in June, Apple held a livestream but then offered in-person demos for the press afterward.