Apple Reportedly Working on Own Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Chip

Apple will make its own Bluetooth/Wi-Fi chip for its iPhones to replace third-party components, according to a Bloomberg report Monday.

Currently, iPhones include chips from Broadcom to handle Bluetooth and Wi-Fi functions, and by making its own component, Apple could save itself some money. The company could start including the new chip in its phones by 2025, Bloomberg reported.

This is not the first time Apple has gone about developing its own components to reduce costs. The iPhone maker has spent years making its own 5G modem after it purchased the business from Intel in 2019 for $1 billion in order to not rely on chips made by Qualcomm. Following some delays, Apple's 5G chip could make its way into iPhones starting in late 2024 or early 2025 instead of later this year, according to the Bloomberg report.

Apple and Broadcom didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.