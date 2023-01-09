CES Highlights Best of CES EVs, E-Bikes of CES Haptics at CES Creepy Gadgets at CES 'Black Mirror' Tech at CES Key CES Trends CNET Shopping
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Tech Mobile

Apple Reportedly Working on Own Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Chip

The iPhone maker is also working on its own 5G chip that might be in phones in 2024.

Oscar Gonzalez headshot
Oscar Gonzalez
iPhone 14 Plus
James Martin/CNET

Apple will make its own Bluetooth/Wi-Fi chip for its iPhones to replace third-party components, according to a Bloomberg report Monday. 

Currently, iPhones include chips from Broadcom to handle Bluetooth and Wi-Fi functions, and by making its own component, Apple could save itself some money. The company could start including the new chip in its phones by 2025, Bloomberg reported. 

This is not the first time Apple has gone about developing its own components to reduce costs. The iPhone maker has spent years making its own 5G modem after it purchased the business from Intel in 2019 for $1 billion in order to not rely on chips made by Qualcomm. Following some delays, Apple's 5G chip could make its way into iPhones starting in late 2024 or early 2025 instead of later this year, according to the Bloomberg report.  

Apple and Broadcom didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. 