Apple reportedly requiring COVID testing for vaccinated and unvaccinated employees

Shara Tibken/CNET

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites.

Apple employees heading back to the office or stores will reportedly have to comply with a new COVID-19 company policy. Vaccinated and unvaccinated employees may be required to take COVID tests, with the latter receiving them "frequently."

Starting next month, a new Apple policy will require vaccinated employees to "infrequently" get tested for COVID when entering certain spaces, according to a report from The Verge on Friday. Unvaccinated employees, on the other hand, will reportedly face "frequent testing" to enter those same spaces.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last month, the iPhone maker changed its return to office date from October to January 2022 due to the recent surge of cases due to the delta variant. Apple, like other tech companies such as Google and Facebook, had employees work remotely for most of the pandemic.

President Joe Biden said last week he would have the Department of Labor implement a vaccine mandate for companies with more than 100 employees. The specifics of the policy will come from Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OHSA) sometime soon.