Google extends return-to-office date to January

Stephen Shankland/CNET

Google planned for employees to return to its offices in September after it transitioned to remote work last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company has since pushed that date to Jan. 10, 2022, according to an email from Google CEO Sundar Pichai Tuesday.

In the email, Pichai says "the pandemic continues to create uncertainty" in many parts of the world. The extension of its return-to-office date will give employees more flexibility when coming back.

The different Google offices will determine when they will end remote work based on local conditions after Jan. 10. The company has already approved thousands of employees' requests to continues working remotely or changing locations. Google offices are currently open and are allowing people to come back on a voluntary basis.