Apple iPhone 15 vs. iPhone 14: Is an Older iPhone Still Worth It?

The iPhone 15 is still Apple's latest, but the iPhone 14 costs less. Here's how to choose which one to get.

iPhone 15, left, iPhone 14, right

Apple's $799 iPhone 15 is quite the upgrade from the iPhone 14. The newer model has a 48-megapixel main camera and the Dynamic Island, which first debuted on 2022's iPhone 14 Pro. But the iPhone 14's starting price is $699, and is still plenty powerful on its own.

Both phones have iOS 17, with new features including StandBy Mode and lots of additional customizations. They both include Emergency SOS satellite connectivity, and in the US both use an eSIM when you set them up with a wireless carrier.

The iPhone 15 has more options for wired and wireless charging. It includes a USB-C port, replacing Apple's proprietary Lightning port, which makes it compatible with the same cables that power most other electronics. It's worth pointing out, however, that the iPhone 15 uses the slower and older USB 2.0 standard (the same as the iPhone 14) than the iPhone 15 Pro's USB 3.0 standard. Apple's Lightning cables aren't going to magically disappear right away so the choice between the iPhone 14's Lightning port and 15's USB-C port will likely be more about which is more convenient for you. 

But if your main concern when buying an iPhone is to have a fast, functional phone that takes great photos, the iPhone 14 is still a tempting option. Apple is known for providing several years of software updates to its devices. For instance, the iPhone 8 and iPhone X from 2017 won't be getting this year's iOS 17, but they've both still received a total of five major software updates after debuting with iOS 11.

To help you see the differences between the new iPhone 15 and last year's iPhone 14, we've laid out the specs for both in the below chart. You can decide from there if the differences are worth the higher price, or if you'd get everything you need with the cheaper phone.

Apple iPhone 15 vs. Apple iPhone 14


Apple iPhone 15Apple iPhone 14
Display size, resolution 6.1-inch OLED; 2,556x1,179 pixels6.1-inch OLED; 2,532x1,170 pixels
Pixel density 460 ppi460 ppi
Dimensions (inches) 2.82 x 5.81 x 0.31 in.5.78 x 2.82 x 0.31 in.
Dimensions (millimeters) 71.6 x 147.6 x 7.8 mm147 x 72 x 7.8 mm
Weight (ounces, grams) 171 g (6.02 oz.)172 g (6.07 oz.)
Mobile software iOS 17iOS 16
Camera 48-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultrawide)12-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultrawide)
Front-facing camera 12-megapixel12-megapixel
Video capture 4K4K
Processor A16 BionicA15 Bionic
RAM/Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Expandable storage NoneNone
Battery/Charger Undisclosed; Apple claims up to 20 hours of video playback (16 hours streamed)Undisclosed; Apple claims 20 hours of video playback
Fingerprint sensor None (Face ID)None (Face ID)
Connector USB-CLightning
Headphone jack NoneNone
Special features 5G (mmw/Sub6); IP68 rating; MagSafe; Dynamic Island; USB 2.0; dual-SIM capabilities (e-SIM)5G enabled; MagSafe; water resistant (IP68); wireless charging; dual-SIM capabilities (e-SIM); USB 2.0
Price off-contract (USD) $799 (128GB), $899 (256GB), $1,099 (512GB)$699 (128GB), $899 (256GB), $999 (512GB)
Price (GBP) £799 (128GB), £899 (256GB), £1,099 (512GB)£699 (128GB)
Price (AUD) AU$1,499 (128GB), AU$1,699 (256GB), AU$2,049 (512GB)AU$1,299 (128GB)

