Check Out the iPhone 15's New Camera in Action

The iPhone 15 has a new 48-megapixel camera sensor that shoots 24-megapixel photos by default.

Lisa Eadicicco
A photo of a silhouette of buildings on the water taken on the iPhone 15
1 of 12 Lisa Eadicicco/CNET

iPhone 15 -- Main Camera, 2x

The photo was taken with the iPhone 15's new 2x zoom option. 

A bee sitting on a pink flower.
2 of 12 Lisa Eadicicco/CNET

iPhone 15 -- Main Camera

The iPhone 15 captured this bee on a pink flower quite nicely. 

A photo of a cat sitting on a bench in a basement
3 of 12 Lisa Eadicicco/CNET

iPhone 15 -- Main, Portrait

I added this portrait effect after taking a photo of my cat, Buddy. The most impressive part? He actually sat still long enough for me to take this picture. 

A pink flower
4 of 12 Lisa Eadicicco/CNET

iPhone 15 -- Main Camera

This photo of a pink flower has plenty of color and detail. 

A vase with yellow flowers
5 of 12 Lisa Eadicicco/CNET

iPhone 15 -- Main Camera, Night

This photo was captured in a dimly lit restaurant. In general, the iPhone 15 feels faster at capturing low-light photos compared to the much older iPhone 12. 

A photo of a quesadilla taken on the iPhone 15.
6 of 12 Lisa Eadicicco/CNET

iPhone 15 -- Main Camera, Night

This quesadilla was just as appetizing as it looks in the iPhone 15's photo. 

A photo of a Hollywood sign taken on the IPhone 15.
7 of 12 Lisa Eadicicco/CNET

iPhone 15 -- Main Camera

The colors in the Hollywood sign really pop in this photo. 

A photo of a park in San Jose taken on the iPhone 15
8 of 12 Lisa Eadicicco/CNET

iPhone 15 -- Main Camera

This landscape shot taken in San Jose looks bright and colorful. 

A photo of a woman with pink hair taken on the iPhone 15.
9 of 12 Lisa Eadicicco/CNET

iPhone 15 -- Selfie Camera

The iPhone 15 has a 12MP front camera, which takes crisp and vibrant selfies event at night. 

A photo of a street in San Jose at night
10 of 12 Lisa Eadicicco/CNET

iPhone 15 - Main Camera, Night

The iPhone 15 handles this nighttime photo well by keeping lens flare to a minimum. 

A silhouette of buildings along the water in New York.
11 of 12 Lisa Eadicicco/CNET

iPhone 15 -- Ultrawide Camera

These scene was captured on the iPhone 15's 12-megapixel ultrawide camera.

Buildings along the water in New York.
12 of 12 Lisa Eadicicco/CNET

iPhone 15 -- Main Camera

Another landscape shot captured on the iPhone 15.

Check out our full iPhone 15 review for more details. 

