Check Out the iPhone 15's New Camera in Action

iPhone 15 -- Main Camera, 2x
The photo was taken with the iPhone 15's new 2x zoom option.
iPhone 15 -- Main Camera
The iPhone 15 captured this bee on a pink flower quite nicely.
iPhone 15 -- Main, Portrait
I added this portrait effect after taking a photo of my cat, Buddy. The most impressive part? He actually sat still long enough for me to take this picture.
iPhone 15 -- Main Camera
This photo of a pink flower has plenty of color and detail.
iPhone 15 -- Main Camera, Night
This photo was captured in a dimly lit restaurant. In general, the iPhone 15 feels faster at capturing low-light photos compared to the much older iPhone 12.
iPhone 15 -- Main Camera, Night
This quesadilla was just as appetizing as it looks in the iPhone 15's photo.
iPhone 15 -- Main Camera
The colors in the Hollywood sign really pop in this photo.
iPhone 15 -- Main Camera
This landscape shot taken in San Jose looks bright and colorful.
iPhone 15 -- Selfie Camera
The iPhone 15 has a 12MP front camera, which takes crisp and vibrant selfies event at night.
iPhone 15 - Main Camera, Night
The iPhone 15 handles this nighttime photo well by keeping lens flare to a minimum.
iPhone 15 -- Ultrawide Camera
These scene was captured on the iPhone 15's 12-megapixel ultrawide camera.
iPhone 15 -- Main Camera
Another landscape shot captured on the iPhone 15.
Check out our full iPhone 15 review for more details.