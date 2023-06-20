Apple Extends Self Service Repair to iPhone 14, M2 MacBooks

Advertiser Disclosure Advertiser Disclosure This advertising widget is powered by Navi and contains advertisements that Navi may be paid for in different ways. You will not be charged for engaging with this advertisement. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, this advertising widget does not include information about every product or service that may be available to you. We make reasonable efforts to ensure that information in the featured advertisements is up to date, each advertiser featured in this widget is responsible for the accuracy and availability of its offer details. It is possible that your actual offer terms from an advertiser may be different than the offer terms in this advertising widget and the advertised offers may be subject to additional terms and conditions of the advertiser which will be presented to you prior to making a purchase. All information is presented without any warranty or guarantee to you.

Apple will expand its Self Service Repair program to include the latest iPhones and MacBooks, the company said Tuesday.

Manuals, Apple parts and tools to repair the whole line of iPhone 14 phones, the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models with the M2 Pro and M2 Max will be available starting Wednesday. Apple also plans to make available a System Configuration tool, which will confirm if a repair was completed properly.

Apple began the Self Service Repair program last year, starting with the iPhone 12, iPhone 13 and iPhone SE. The move came not long after the "Right to Repair" movement -- an effort to dissuade companies from restricting access to parts and manuals preventing owners and others from repairing devices -- began to pick up momentum, attracting support from President Joe Biden.

Those who want to repair Apple devices can visit its Self Service Repair Store to purchase genuine Apple parts from security screws to new displays. They can also view the manuals for the devices covered in the program.

Apple recently revealed its latest iOS and MacOS software at WWDC earlier this month, along with its new mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro. Its next big event will likely come in the fall, when it's due to reveal its upcoming iPhone 15.