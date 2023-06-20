Apple Extends Self Service Repair to iPhone 14, M2 MacBooks

Parts, manuals and tools will soon be available to those who want to fix their own devices.
Apple will expand its Self Service Repair program to include the latest iPhones and MacBooks, the company said Tuesday.
Manuals, Apple parts and tools to repair the whole line of iPhone 14 phones, the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models with the M2 Pro and M2 Max will be available starting Wednesday. Apple also plans to make available a System Configuration tool, which will confirm if a repair was completed properly.
Apple began the Self Service Repair program last year, starting with the iPhone 12, iPhone 13 and iPhone SE. The move came not long after the "Right to Repair" movement -- an effort to dissuade companies from restricting access to parts and manuals preventing owners and others from repairing devices -- began to pick up momentum, attracting support from President Joe Biden.
Those who want to repair Apple devices can visit its Self Service Repair Store to purchase genuine Apple parts from security screws to new displays. They can also view the manuals for the devices covered in the program.
Apple recently revealed its latest iOS and MacOS software at WWDC earlier this month, along with its new mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro. Its next big event will likely come in the fall, when it's due to reveal its upcoming iPhone 15.