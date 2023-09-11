Apple Extends Modem Deal with Qualcomm Ahead of iPhone 15 Launch

Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 15 at an event tomorrow, but today chip maker Qualcomm gave us a glimpse into the tech giant's iPhone plans through 2026. On Monday, Qualcomm said it has agreed to continue to supply Apple with its Snapdragon 5G modem for the next three years.

It was thought that Apple would debut its own 5G modems in next year's iPhone, but the company's commitment to Qualcomm suggests their own modem technology isn't quite ready.

Watch this: What CNET Viewers Want for iPhone 15 and Next Apple Watches 13:22

Apple will reportedly announce its new iPhone 15 lineup at it's Wonderlust event on Tuesday. Rumors suggest that we'll see an iPhone 15, an iPhone 15 Plus, an iPhone 15 Pro, as well as an iPhone 15 Pro Max. All phones are expected to get a 48-megapixel main camera and the dynamic island, which was first released on last year's iPhone 14 Pro. They could also all make the switch from Apple's proprietary Lightning charging cable to USB-C charging.

Apple could also use the event to announce the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2. Rumors suggest the Series 9 could be powered by a new chip, which may give it better battery life over its predecessors. Meanwhile, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 could also see a new processor, as well as a new color.

Apple's Wonderlust event will livestreamed tomorrow from Apple Park headquarters in Cupertino, California starting at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m ET, 6 p.m. BST, 3 a.m. AEST).

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on the deal with Qualcomm.