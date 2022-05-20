Mobile

Some of Our Favorite Noise-Canceling Earbuds Are Down to $100 Today

These premium true wireless earbuds were named one of our favorites for 2022 and are currently $70 off.
Anker

When it comes to wireless earbuds, there's a lot to consider: battery life, comfort and sound quality. You can grab entry-level models for as low as $50, while some of the priciest models are in the $200 range and beyond. These Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro buds from Anker are a great intersection of quality and affordability, offering sound that can compete with more expensive earbuds without breaking the bank. 

We know because we've tried them out. Even at their usual $170, they were named our top sound value pair of wireless earbuds of the year. Best Buy is running a deal right now that drops the price to just $100, a discount of $70. 

These true wireless Anker earbuds are plenty impressive. Their most remarkable feature is the sound quality at this price. Using coaxial driver tech and Anker's "HearID," which maps your in-ear pressure for a custom-tailored sound profile, they deliver sound that is on par with other premium earbuds that cost more, according to resident headphone expert David Carnoy. They have six built-in microphones for precise, active noise cancellation. And when you account for the wireless charging case, they deliver up to 32 hours of total playtime. With Soundcore's companion app, you can also customize the equalizer, touch controls and more.

