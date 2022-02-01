Anker's best true wireless earbuds are down to their lowest price yet

Sarah Tew/CNET

The Soundcore Life P2 mini wireless earbuds from Anker give great sound quality for the price. Their compact size keeps them discreet, lightweight and comfortable, making them perfect for commuting or wearing on-the-go. Featuring oversized triple-layer 10mm drivers, these earbuds offer 3 different EQ modes including Soundcore Signature, Bass Booster and Podcast so that you can easily switch settings to optimize your listening experience. You can .

The P2 offers one-step pairing, making it super easy to connect your earbuds to any of your devices. The charging case offers up to 32 hours of playback per charge and the earbuds themselves give up to 8 hours of playback at a time. And if you're using your earbuds for work and phone calls, the built-in microphones on the Life P2 mini are equipped with an AI algorithm to enhance voice pick up and keep you clear on the other end even in less than ideal conditions. The earbuds are available in five different stylish colors, so pick your favorite while this deal lasts.