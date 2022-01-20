Airlines resume US flights amid adjusted 5G rollout

DFW Airport

Emirates has resumed its flights into the US after concerns over 5G deployments planned for Jan. 19 forced several international airlines to cancel some flights. Emirates will resume flights to Chicago, Orlando, Miami, Dallas Fort Worth, Seattle and Newark on Jan. 21, and Houston, San Francisco and Boston on Jan. 22.

The FAA said Thursday it has issued new approvals allowing around 78% of commercial planes in the US to perform low-visibility landings at airports impacted by Verizon and AT&T's 5G rollouts.

"The FAA is working diligently to determine which altimeters are reliable and accurate where 5G is deployed in the United States," the FAA said in a statement Thursday. "We anticipate some altimeters will be too susceptible to 5G interference. To preserve safety, aircraft with those altimeters will be prohibited from performing low-visibility landings where 5G is deployed because the altimeter could provide inaccurate information."

Emirates had previously cancelled flights into San Francisco, Dallas Fort Worth, Orlando, Seattle, Miami, Newark, Houston, Chicago and Boston "until further notice" due to the planned 5G switch-on around those airports. Japan Airlines and ANA also cancelled flights on Tuesday, but resumed them Wednesday when the FAA issued approvals allowing some planes to make low-visibility landings.

The cancellations came after airlines on Monday warned of significant travel disruptions if the planned launch of C-band 5G on Wednesday proceeded.

AT&T said it would "temporarily defer" turning on some of its 5G towers near airport runways, a spokesperson said Tuesday, adding that the Federal Aviation Administration has "not utilized the two years they've had to responsibly plan for this deployment."

"We are frustrated by the FAA's inability to do what nearly 40 countries have done, which is to safely deploy 5G technology without disrupting aviation services, and we urge it to do so in a timely manner," the AT&T statement said.

Verizon said it would also be "voluntarily" limiting its C-band 5G deployments around airports.