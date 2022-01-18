Major international airlines cancel some US flights amid 5G rollout

Emirates Airlines

Major international airlines including Emirates, Japan Airlines and ANA have cancelled flights into the US due to concerns with the 5G deployment planned for Jan. 19. Emirates flights into San Francisco, Dallas Fort Worth, Orlando, Seattle, Miami, Newark, Houston, Chicago and Boston are all affected.

The flights are being suspended "until further notice," Emirates said Tuesday. "Customers holding tickets with the final destination to any of the above will not be accepted at the point of origin." Those customers can just hold onto their tickets and "get in touch with their travel agent or booking office" once flights resume to those destinations.

Emirates flights into JFK, LAX and Washington DC will continue as normal.

Japan Airlines added the 5G signals being switched on by US carriers on Jan. 19 "may interfere with the radio wave altimeter installed on the Boeing 777." It is cancelling any flights into the US that cannot be changed to a Boeing 787 plane -- customers can check on JAL's website to see if their flight is affected.

ANA has also cancelled flights to the US that cannot be switched to using a Boeing 787 plane. You can check ANA's Flight Status page to see which flights are impacted.

Airlines on Monday had warned of significant travel disruptions if the launch of C-band 5G proceeded on Wednesday, but AT&T and Verizon have said their 5G launches will go ahead -- though with some modifications.

AT&T will "temporarily defer turning on a limited number of towers around certain airport runways," a spokesperson said in a statement Tuesday, adding the Federal Aviation Administration has "not utilized the two years they've had to responsibly plan for this deployment."

"We are frustrated by the FAA's inability to do what nearly 40 countries have done, which is to safely deploy 5G technology without disrupting aviation services, and we urge it to do so in a timely manner," the AT&T statement said.

Verizon made a similar statement Tuesday.