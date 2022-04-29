Gaming

Pokemon Go May 2022 Events: Tapu Fini, Spotlight Hours and More

Here are all the biggest events happening in Pokemon Go next month.
2 min read
May is just around the corner, and it's shaping up to be another busy month for Pokemon Go players. The game is closing out its Season of Alola with a variety of events and activities, including the debut of Tapu Fini and the first Mega Legendary Pokemon: Mega Latios and Mega Latias. Here are all the biggest events happening in Pokemon Go next month.

May Research Breakthrough: Alolan Grimer

Pokemon Go will be offering a new Research Breakthrough reward starting May 1. Each time you achieve a Research Breakthrough next month, you'll earn a chance to catch Alolan Grimer.

Research Breakthroughs are tied to the stamps you receive from Field Research tasks. You'll earn one stamp for the first Field Research task you complete each day, and once you've collected seven stamps, you'll achieve a Research Breakthrough.

May Spotlight Hours

Every Tuesday evening each month, Pokemon Go holds a Spotlight Hour event. From 6 to 7 p.m. local time, the game will spotlight a particular Pokemon and bonus. Here's the full Spotlight Hour schedule for May:

Date

Spotlight Pokemon

Spotlight bonus

May 3

Wingull

2x catch candy

May 10

Numel

2x transfer candy

May 17

Magikarp

2x evolution XP

May 24

Seel

2x catch Stardust

May 31

Pikipek

2x catch XP

May Raid Schedule

After Therian Forme Landorus leaves five-star raids on May 3, the island guardian Tapu Fini will make its Pokemon Go debut. The legendary Pokemon will appear from May 10 to May 25, after which point all four island guardians will return for one final hurrah until June 1. 

Mega Kangaskhan, meanwhile, will be the featured Mega Raid boss until May 3. After it leaves the rotation, Mega Latios and Mega Latias will make their first appearance in raids, with Mega Blastoise and Mega Altaria following later in the month. You can see the full raid schedule below:

Five-star raids

Until May 3

May 10 - May 25

  • Tapu Fini

May 25 - June 1

Mega Raids

Until May 3

  • Mega Kangaskhan

May 3 - May 10

  • Mega Latios
  • Mega Latias

May 10 - May 25

  • Mega Blastoise

May 25 - June 1

  • Mega Altaria

Pokemon Air Adventures

Pokemon Go is kicking off May with an Air Adventures event, which will mark players' first chance to get the Mega Legendary Pokemon Mega Latias and Mega Latios. Flying Pikachu and other special Pokemon will also be appearing more frequently during the event, and eggs will hatch at half the distance they typically require.

May Community Day

Pokemon Go's May Community Day takes place Saturday, May 21. This month's featured Pokemon is Alolan Geodude, and if you can earn enough candy to evolve it into Alolan Golem by the end of the event, it will learn the new rock-type Fast Attack Rollout.

Pokemon Go has a few other events lined up for May, including a Water Festival and an "Alola to Alola" celebration. More details about these events will be announced at a later date.