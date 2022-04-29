Pokemon Go May 2022 Events: Tapu Fini, Spotlight Hours and More

May is just around the corner, and it's shaping up to be another busy month for Pokemon Go players. The game is closing out its Season of Alola with a variety of events and activities, including the debut of Tapu Fini and the first Mega Legendary Pokemon: Mega Latios and Mega Latias. Here are all the biggest events happening in Pokemon Go next month.
May Research Breakthrough: Alolan Grimer
Pokemon Go will be offering a new Research Breakthrough reward starting May 1. Each time you achieve a Research Breakthrough next month, you'll earn a chance to catch Alolan Grimer.
Research Breakthroughs are tied to the stamps you receive from Field Research tasks. You'll earn one stamp for the first Field Research task you complete each day, and once you've collected seven stamps, you'll achieve a Research Breakthrough.
May Spotlight Hours
Every Tuesday evening each month, Pokemon Go holds a Spotlight Hour event. From 6 to 7 p.m. local time, the game will spotlight a particular Pokemon and bonus. Here's the full Spotlight Hour schedule for May:
Date
Spotlight Pokemon
Spotlight bonus
May 3
Wingull
2x catch candy
May 10
Numel
2x transfer candy
May 17
Magikarp
2x evolution XP
May 24
Seel
2x catch Stardust
May 31
Pikipek
2x catch XP
May Raid Schedule
After Therian Forme Landorus leaves five-star raids on May 3, the island guardian Tapu Fini will make its Pokemon Go debut. The legendary Pokemon will appear from May 10 to May 25, after which point all four island guardians will return for one final hurrah until June 1.
Mega Kangaskhan, meanwhile, will be the featured Mega Raid boss until May 3. After it leaves the rotation, Mega Latios and Mega Latias will make their first appearance in raids, with Mega Blastoise and Mega Altaria following later in the month. You can see the full raid schedule below:
Five-star raids
Until May 3
May 10 - May 25
- Tapu Fini
May 25 - June 1
Mega Raids
Until May 3
- Mega Kangaskhan
May 3 - May 10
- Mega Latios
- Mega Latias
May 10 - May 25
- Mega Blastoise
May 25 - June 1
- Mega Altaria
Pokemon Air Adventures
Pokemon Go is kicking off May with an Air Adventures event, which will mark players' first chance to get the Mega Legendary Pokemon Mega Latias and Mega Latios. Flying Pikachu and other special Pokemon will also be appearing more frequently during the event, and eggs will hatch at half the distance they typically require.
May Community Day
Pokemon Go's May Community Day takes place Saturday, May 21. This month's featured Pokemon is Alolan Geodude, and if you can earn enough candy to evolve it into Alolan Golem by the end of the event, it will learn the new rock-type Fast Attack Rollout.
Pokemon Go has a few other events lined up for May, including a Water Festival and an "Alola to Alola" celebration. More details about these events will be announced at a later date.