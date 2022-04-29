Pokemon Go May 2022 Events: Tapu Fini, Spotlight Hours and More

May is just around the corner, and it's shaping up to be another busy month for Pokemon Go players. The game is closing out its Season of Alola with a variety of events and activities, including the debut of Tapu Fini and the first Mega Legendary Pokemon: Mega Latios and Mega Latias. Here are all the biggest events happening in Pokemon Go next month.

May Research Breakthrough: Alolan Grimer

Pokemon Go will be offering a new Research Breakthrough reward starting May 1. Each time you achieve a Research Breakthrough next month, you'll earn a chance to catch Alolan Grimer.

Research Breakthroughs are tied to the stamps you receive from Field Research tasks. You'll earn one stamp for the first Field Research task you complete each day, and once you've collected seven stamps, you'll achieve a Research Breakthrough.

May Spotlight Hours

Every Tuesday evening each month, Pokemon Go holds a Spotlight Hour event. From 6 to 7 p.m. local time, the game will spotlight a particular Pokemon and bonus. Here's the full Spotlight Hour schedule for May:

Date Spotlight Pokemon Spotlight bonus May 3 Wingull 2x catch candy May 10 Numel 2x transfer candy May 17 Magikarp 2x evolution XP May 24 Seel 2x catch Stardust May 31 Pikipek 2x catch XP

May Raid Schedule

After Therian Forme Landorus leaves five-star raids on May 3, the island guardian Tapu Fini will make its Pokemon Go debut. The legendary Pokemon will appear from May 10 to May 25, after which point all four island guardians will return for one final hurrah until June 1.

Mega Kangaskhan, meanwhile, will be the featured Mega Raid boss until May 3. After it leaves the rotation, Mega Latios and Mega Latias will make their first appearance in raids, with Mega Blastoise and Mega Altaria following later in the month. You can see the full raid schedule below:

Five-star raids

Until May 3

May 10 - May 25

Tapu Fini

May 25 - June 1

Mega Raids

Until May 3

Mega Kangaskhan

May 3 - May 10

Mega Latios

Mega Latias

May 10 - May 25

Mega Blastoise

May 25 - June 1

Mega Altaria

Pokemon Air Adventures

Niantic

Pokemon Go is kicking off May with an Air Adventures event, which will mark players' first chance to get the Mega Legendary Pokemon Mega Latias and Mega Latios. Flying Pikachu and other special Pokemon will also be appearing more frequently during the event, and eggs will hatch at half the distance they typically require.

May Community Day

Niantic

Pokemon Go's May Community Day takes place Saturday, May 21. This month's featured Pokemon is Alolan Geodude, and if you can earn enough candy to evolve it into Alolan Golem by the end of the event, it will learn the new rock-type Fast Attack Rollout.

Pokemon Go has a few other events lined up for May, including a Water Festival and an "Alola to Alola" celebration. More details about these events will be announced at a later date.