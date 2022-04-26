Pokemon Go Landorus Raid Guide: Best Counters, Weaknesses and Moveset

Niantic

Another legendary Pokemon has returned to Pokemon Go for a limited time. The land spirit Landorus is appearing in five-star raids again until May 3, giving you another chance to catch one if you've previously missed it. Here are some tips to help you beat and capture Landorus before it leaves the game next week.

Landorus raid schedule

Therian Forme Landorus is appearing in five-star raids again for one week, from Apr. 26 to May 3. Your best chance to catch the legendary Pokemon will come on Apr. 27, during Pokemon Go's Raid Hour event. More Landorus raids will be taking place at gyms that evening from 6-7 p.m. local time, giving you more opportunities to challenge it.

Landorus weaknesses

Regardless of which form it takes, Landorus has the same typing: ground/flying. This combination makes it especially vulnerable to ice types, which deal quadruple damage to the legendary Pokemon. Water types are also super-effective against Landorus, making them a good choice to use as well.

Best Landorus counters

Here are some recommended Pokemon and moves to use against Landorus:

Ice

Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche

Powder Snow, Avalanche Weavile: Ice Shard, Avalanche

Ice Shard, Avalanche Glaceon: Frost Breath, Avalanche

Frost Breath, Avalanche Galarian Darmanitan: Ice Fang, Avalanche

Ice Fang, Avalanche Avalugg: Ice Fang, Avalanche

Water

Mega Blastoise: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon



Water Gun, Hydro Cannon Mega Gyarados: Waterfall, Hydro Pump



Waterfall, Hydro Pump Swampert: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon



Water Gun, Hydro Cannon Kyogre: Waterfall, Surf



Waterfall, Surf Samurott: Waterfall, Hydro Cannon

Best moves for Landorus

Like the other Forces of Nature, Landorus has a different move pool depending on its form. Therian Forme Landorus will dish out the most damage if you teach it the Fast Attack Extrasensory and the Charged Attack Earthquake, while Incarnate Forme Landorus should instead know Rock Throw and Earth Power.

Pokemon Go still has a couple of events lined up before April ends. You can catch up on everything that's happening in the game this month in our Pokemon Go April events roundup.