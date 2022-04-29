Pokemon Go Is Getting Its First Mega Legendary Pokemon Soon

Following its big Mega Evolution revamp, Pokemon Go is introducing its first Mega Legendary Pokemon. Mega Latios and Mega Latias are making their debut during the upcoming Air Adventures event, which will also feature special Pokemon spawns and research tasks. Here's what you need to know about the upcoming event.

Event schedule

The Pokemon Air Adventures event kicks off May 3 at 10 a.m. local time and runs until May 8 at 8 p.m. local time.

Mega Legendaries

Headlining the Pokemon Air Adventures event are Mega Latios and Mega Latias, which will be appearing in Mega Raids for the first time. Any Latios that you catch during the event will know the Charged Attack Luster Purge, while Latias will know the Charged Attack Mist Ball.

Featured Pokemon

In addition to Mega Latios and Mega Latias, you'll encounter the following Pokemon in the wild and in lower-tier raid battles during the Air Adventures event:

Wild spawns

Flying Pikachu

Charizard

Jigglypuff

Meowth

Psyduck

Doduo

Magikarp

Mantine

Wingull

Swablu

Drifloon

7 km eggs

Togepi

Mantyke

Emolga

Noibat

Three-star raids

Charizard

Lapras

Togekiss

Other event features

On top of the featured Pokemon, eggs will be hatching more quickly during the Air Adventures event. Any eggs you place in incubators will hatch at half the distance they typically require. You'll also be able to get new, themed stickers from PokeStops, gifts and the in-game item shop.

In the meantime, Pokemon Go is holding a Mega Evolution event this weekend featuring Mega Kangaskhan. Therian Forme Landorus is also appearing in five-star raids again until May 3.