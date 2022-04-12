Pokemon Go Tapu Bulu Raid Guide: Best Counters, Weaknesses and Moveset

Another new legendary Pokemon from the Alola region has arrived in Pokemon Go. The island guardian Tapu Bulu is now appearing in five-star raids until Apr. 26, making this your first chance to catch one in the mobile game. Here are some tips to help you beat and capture Tapu Bulu before it leaves raids.
Tapu Bulu raid schedule
Tapu Bulu will appear in five-star raids from Apr. 12 to Apr. 26. As usual, your best chance to catch the legendary Pokemon will occur during Pokemon Go's Raid Hour event, which takes place every Wednesday evening from 6-7 p.m. local time. Tapu Bulu Raid Hours will occur on the following dates:
- Apr. 13
- Apr. 20
Tapu Bulu weaknesses
Tapu Bulu is a grass/fairy Pokemon, which gives it the most weaknesses of the island guardians. The legendary Pokemon is vulnerable to poison, fire, ice, flying and steel types, so you have a variety of options when assembling your team.
Best Tapu Bulu counters
Here are some recommended Pokemon and moves to use against Tapu Bulu:
Poison
- Mega Beedrill: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb
- Roserade: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb
- Muk: Poison Jab, Gunk Shot
- Vileplume: Acid, Sludge Bomb
- Nidoking: Poison Jab, Earth Power/Sludge Wave
Fire
- Mega Charizard X/Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn
- Moltres: Fire Spin, Overheat
- Magmortar: Fire Spin, Fire Punch
- Chandelure: Fire Spin, Overheat
- Reshiram: Fire Fang, Overheat
Ice
- Jynx: Frost Breath, Avalanche
- Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche
- Glaceon: Frost Breath, Avalanche
- Mega Abomasnow: Powder Snow, Weather Ball
- Galarian Darmanitan: Ice Fang, Avalanche
Flying
- Mega Pidgeot: Wing Attack, Brave Bird
- Rayquaza: Air Slash, Hurricane
- Staraptor: Wing Attack, Brave Bird
- Braviary: Air Slash, Brave Bird
- Tornadus: Air Slash, Hurricane
Steel
- Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash
- Dialga: Metal Claw, Iron Head
- Cobalion: Metal Claw, Iron Head
- Zacian: Metal Claw, Iron Head
- Zamazenta: Metal Claw, Iron Head
Best moves for Tapu Bulu
Thanks to its grass typing, Tapu Bulu makes a good counter against water and ground Pokemon, particularly if you teach it the Fast Attack Bullet Seed and the Charged Attack Grass Knot. You can alternatively teach it the Charged Attack Dazzling Gleam to take advantage of its fairy typing and make it a good counter against fighting and dragon Pokemon.
Pokemon Go has a handful of events lined up for the next few weeks, including the Spring into Spring celebration and the Stufful Community Day. You can see everything else going on in Pokemon Go this month in our April events roundup.