Pokemon Go Tapu Bulu Raid Guide: Best Counters, Weaknesses and Moveset

Niantic

Another new legendary Pokemon from the Alola region has arrived in Pokemon Go. The island guardian Tapu Bulu is now appearing in five-star raids until Apr. 26, making this your first chance to catch one in the mobile game. Here are some tips to help you beat and capture Tapu Bulu before it leaves raids.

Tapu Bulu raid schedule

Tapu Bulu will appear in five-star raids from Apr. 12 to Apr. 26. As usual, your best chance to catch the legendary Pokemon will occur during Pokemon Go's Raid Hour event, which takes place every Wednesday evening from 6-7 p.m. local time. Tapu Bulu Raid Hours will occur on the following dates:

Apr. 13

Apr. 20

Tapu Bulu weaknesses

Tapu Bulu is a grass/fairy Pokemon, which gives it the most weaknesses of the island guardians. The legendary Pokemon is vulnerable to poison, fire, ice, flying and steel types, so you have a variety of options when assembling your team.

Best Tapu Bulu counters

Here are some recommended Pokemon and moves to use against Tapu Bulu:

Poison

Mega Beedrill: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb Roserade: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb Muk: Poison Jab, Gunk Shot

Poison Jab, Gunk Shot Vileplume: Acid, Sludge Bomb

Acid, Sludge Bomb Nidoking: Poison Jab, Earth Power/Sludge Wave

Fire

Mega Charizard X/Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Fire Spin, Blast Burn Moltres: Fire Spin, Overheat

Fire Spin, Overheat Magmortar: Fire Spin, Fire Punch

Fire Spin, Fire Punch Chandelure: Fire Spin, Overheat

Fire Spin, Overheat Reshiram: Fire Fang, Overheat

Ice

Jynx: Frost Breath, Avalanche



Frost Breath, Avalanche Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche



Powder Snow, Avalanche Glaceon: Frost Breath, Avalanche



Frost Breath, Avalanche Mega Abomasnow: Powder Snow, Weather Ball



Powder Snow, Weather Ball Galarian Darmanitan: Ice Fang, Avalanche

Flying

Mega Pidgeot: Wing Attack, Brave Bird



Wing Attack, Brave Bird Rayquaza: Air Slash, Hurricane



Air Slash, Hurricane Staraptor: Wing Attack, Brave Bird



Wing Attack, Brave Bird Braviary: Air Slash, Brave Bird



Air Slash, Brave Bird Tornadus: Air Slash, Hurricane

Steel

Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash

Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash Dialga: Metal Claw, Iron Head

Metal Claw, Iron Head Cobalion: Metal Claw, Iron Head

Metal Claw, Iron Head Zacian: Metal Claw, Iron Head

Metal Claw, Iron Head Zamazenta: Metal Claw, Iron Head

Best moves for Tapu Bulu

Thanks to its grass typing, Tapu Bulu makes a good counter against water and ground Pokemon, particularly if you teach it the Fast Attack Bullet Seed and the Charged Attack Grass Knot. You can alternatively teach it the Charged Attack Dazzling Gleam to take advantage of its fairy typing and make it a good counter against fighting and dragon Pokemon.

Pokemon Go has a handful of events lined up for the next few weeks, including the Spring into Spring celebration and the Stufful Community Day. You can see everything else going on in Pokemon Go this month in our April events roundup.