Pokemon Go Tapu Lele Raid Guide: Best Counters, Weaknesses and Moveset

Niantic

Another new legendary Alola Pokemon has arrived in Pokemon Go. Tapu Lele, one of the island guardians from Pokemon Sun and Moon, is appearing in five-star raids until Apr. 5, marking your first chance to catch one in the mobile game. Here are some tips to help you beat and capture the legendary Pokemon before it leaves the raid rotation next month.

Tapu Lele raid schedule

Tapu Lele is appearing in five-star raids until 10 a.m. local time on Apr. 5. The legendary Pokemon will also be the star of two Raid Hour events during that time. You'll have more chances to challenge the island guardian on the following dates from 6-7 p.m. local time:

Mar. 23

Mar. 30

Tapu Lele weaknesses

Tapu Lele is a psychic/fairy type, which means it's vulnerable to ghost, steel and poison Pokemon. The latter, however, will take super-effective damage from Tapu Lele's psychic-type attacks, so you'll fare better if you stack your team with ghost and steel types.

Best Tapu Lele counters

Here are some recommended Pokemon and moves to use when battling Tapu Lele:

Ghost

Gengar: Lick, Shadow Ball



Lick, Shadow Ball Banette: Hex, Shadow Ball

Hex, Shadow Ball Mismagius: Hex, Shadow Ball

Hex, Shadow Ball Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball Chandelure: Hex, Shadow Ball

Steel

Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash

Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash Dialga: Metal Claw, Iron Head

Metal Claw, Iron Head Cobalion: Metal Claw, Iron Head

Metal Claw, Iron Head Zacian: Metal Claw, Iron Head

Metal Claw, Iron Head Zamazenta: Metal Claw, Iron Head

Poison

Mega Beedrill: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb Roserade: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb Muk / Alolan Muk: Poison Jab, Gunk Shot

Poison Jab, Gunk Shot Vileplume: Acid, Sludge Bomb

Acid, Sludge Bomb Nidoking: Poison Jab, Earth Power/Sludge Wave

Best moves for Tapu Lele

Once you've added Tapu Lele to your team, you'll want to take advantage of its typing and teach it psychic-type attacks. The Fast Attack Confusion and the Charged Attack Future Sight are your best choices, but you can swap the latter for Moonblast to make Tapu Lele a more effective counter against dragon Pokemon.

Tapu Lele's arrival coincides with Pokemon Go's Lush Jungle event, which also introduces Fomantis and its evolved form, Lurantis, to the game. You can catch up on everything else happening this month in our Pokemon Go March events roundup.