Pokemon Go May 2022 Community Day Features Alolan Geodude

Pokemon Go's April Community Day has ended, but players won't need to wait too long for the next event. May's Community Day is set for May 21, and it features another Alola Pokemon to catch along with other in-game bonuses to earn. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming event.

When is May's Community Day?

May's Community Day takes place on Saturday, May 21. This time, the event will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time.

Featured Pokemon: Alolan Geodude

The star of May's Community Day is Alolan Geodude. Throughout the event, the rock/electric Pokemon will appear in the wild much more frequently than usual, and you'll have an increased chance of encountering a shiny Alolan Geodude.

Event move: Rollout

If you're able to evolve Alolan Geodude into its final form, Alolan Golem, on the day of the event, it'll learn a special Fast Attack: Rollout. You'll have until 4 p.m. local time--two hours after May's Community Day officially ends--to evolve your Pokemon and learn the special attack.

Other event bonuses

In addition to increased Geodude spawns, a few other in-game bonuses will be active during May's Community Day.

First, you'll have double the chance of getting a Geodude Candy XL when catching Alolan Geodude. You'll also earn triple Stardust and double candy for catching any Pokemon during the event, and any lure modules or incense you use will last for three hours rather than their usual duration.

On top of that, Pokemon Go will be offering 30 free Ultra Balls in its shop, along with a special item bundle. The latter costs 975 PokeCoins to purchase and includes the following items:

1 Super Incubator

1 Lucky Egg

1 Elite Fast TM

1 Star Piece

In the meantime, Pokemon Go is wrapping up its Sustainability Week event, while Therian Forme Landorus is returning to five-star raids starting Apr. 26. You can see everything else happening in the game this month in our April events roundup.