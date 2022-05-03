Pokemon Go Latios and Latias Guide: Best Counters, Weaknesses and Moves

Pokemon Go's Air Adventures event is now underway, and it's introduced the game's first Mega legendary Pokemon. Mega Latios and Mega Latias are appearing until May 8, making this your first opportunity to get these Mega-Evolved forms in Pokemon Go. Here are some tips to help you beat and catch Latios and Latias before they leave the raid rotation.

Latios and Latias raid schedule

Mega Latios and Mega Latias will appear in Mega Raids from May 3 until May 8. You'll have more chances to challenge the legendary Pokemon on May 4, during Pokemon Go's Raid Hour event. Mega Latios and Mega Latias raids will be occurring at most gyms from 6-7 p.m. local time that evening, giving you more opportunities to battle and catch the Pokemon.

Latios and Latias weaknesses

Whether or not they're Mega Evolved, Latios and Latias are both psychic/dragon types, so they have the same weaknesses regardless of what form they take. Specifically, the legendary Pokemon are vulnerable to ice, dark, ghost, bug, fairy and other dragon types, making those your best choices to use when battling them.

Best Latios and Latias counters

Here are some recommended Pokemon and moves to use against Latios or Latias:

Ice

Jynx: Frost Breath, Avalanche



Frost Breath, Avalanche Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche



Powder Snow, Avalanche Glaceon: Frost Breath, Avalanche



Frost Breath, Avalanche Mega Abomasnow: Powder Snow, Weather Ball



Powder Snow, Weather Ball Galarian Darmanitan: Ice Fang, Avalanche

Dark

Houndoom: Snarl, Crunch

Snarl, Crunch Tyranitar: Bite, Crunch

Bite, Crunch Absol: Snarl, Dark Pulse

Snarl, Dark Pulse Weavile: Snarl, Avalanche

Snarl, Avalanche Bisharp: Snarl, Dark Pulse

Snarl, Dark Pulse Darkrai: Snarl, Dark Pulse

Snarl, Dark Pulse Zoroark: Snarl, Foul Play

Ghost

Gengar: Lick, Shadow Ball



Lick, Shadow Ball Banette: Hex, Shadow Ball

Hex, Shadow Ball Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball Chandelure: Hex, Shadow Ball

Bug

Mega Beedrill: Bug Bite, X-Scissor

Bug Bite, X-Scissor Pinsir: Bug Bite, X-Scissor

Bug Bite, X-Scissor Scizor: Fury Cutter, X-Scissor

Fury Cutter, X-Scissor Escavalier: Bug Bite, Megahorn

Bug Bite, Megahorn Genesect: Fury Cutter, X-Scissor

Fairy

Clefable: Charm, Dazzling Gleam

Charm, Dazzling Gleam Alolan Ninetales: Charm, Dazzling Gleam

Charm, Dazzling Gleam Granbull: Charm, Play Rough

Charm, Play Rough Gardevoir: Charm, Dazzling Gleam

Charm, Dazzling Gleam Sylveon: Charm, Moonblast

Dragon

Dragonite: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor

Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor Salamence: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Dragon Tail, Outrage Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Dragon Tail, Outrage Garchomp: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Dragon Tail, Outrage Reshiram: Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor

Keep in mind that Mega Latios and Mega Latias will be more powerful than their standard forms, so you'll need to team up with at least five or six other high-level players to defeat the Mega legendary Pokemon.

How to Mega Evolve Latios and Latias

After you defeat Mega Latios or Mega Latias, they will return to their standard form before you can catch them. In order to Mega Evolve them, you'll need to first amass 300 Mega Energy.

You'll earn some Mega Energy each time you defeat the Mega Legendary Pokemon in a raid, so keep battling them until you collect enough energy to Mega Evolve your own Latios or Latias.

Best moves for Latios and Latias

Each Latios and Latias you catch during the Air Adventures event will come with a special Charged Attack. The former will know Luster Purge, while the latter will know Mist Ball--both of which are solid attacks for the legendary Pokemon to have. You can round out their moveset with the Fast Attack Dragon Breath.

May is shaping up to be a busy month for Pokemon Go. After Latios and Latias leave raids, the island guardian Tapu Fini will make its debut. You can catch up on everything else happening in the game this month in our May events roundup.