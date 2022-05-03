Pokemon Go Latios and Latias Guide: Best Counters, Weaknesses and Moves

Pokemon Go's Air Adventures event is now underway, and it's introduced the game's first Mega legendary Pokemon. Mega Latios and Mega Latias are appearing until May 8, making this your first opportunity to get these Mega-Evolved forms in Pokemon Go. Here are some tips to help you beat and catch Latios and Latias before they leave the raid rotation.
Latios and Latias raid schedule
Mega Latios and Mega Latias will appear in Mega Raids from May 3 until May 8. You'll have more chances to challenge the legendary Pokemon on May 4, during Pokemon Go's Raid Hour event. Mega Latios and Mega Latias raids will be occurring at most gyms from 6-7 p.m. local time that evening, giving you more opportunities to battle and catch the Pokemon.
Latios and Latias weaknesses
Whether or not they're Mega Evolved, Latios and Latias are both psychic/dragon types, so they have the same weaknesses regardless of what form they take. Specifically, the legendary Pokemon are vulnerable to ice, dark, ghost, bug, fairy and other dragon types, making those your best choices to use when battling them.
Best Latios and Latias counters
Here are some recommended Pokemon and moves to use against Latios or Latias:
Ice
- Jynx: Frost Breath, Avalanche
- Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche
- Glaceon: Frost Breath, Avalanche
- Mega Abomasnow: Powder Snow, Weather Ball
- Galarian Darmanitan: Ice Fang, Avalanche
Dark
- Houndoom: Snarl, Crunch
- Tyranitar: Bite, Crunch
- Absol: Snarl, Dark Pulse
- Weavile: Snarl, Avalanche
- Bisharp: Snarl, Dark Pulse
- Darkrai: Snarl, Dark Pulse
- Zoroark: Snarl, Foul Play
Ghost
- Gengar: Lick, Shadow Ball
- Banette: Hex, Shadow Ball
- Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball
- Chandelure: Hex, Shadow Ball
Bug
- Mega Beedrill: Bug Bite, X-Scissor
- Pinsir: Bug Bite, X-Scissor
- Scizor: Fury Cutter, X-Scissor
- Escavalier: Bug Bite, Megahorn
- Genesect: Fury Cutter, X-Scissor
Fairy
- Clefable: Charm, Dazzling Gleam
- Alolan Ninetales: Charm, Dazzling Gleam
- Granbull: Charm, Play Rough
- Gardevoir: Charm, Dazzling Gleam
- Sylveon: Charm, Moonblast
Dragon
- Dragonite: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor
- Salamence: Dragon Tail, Outrage
- Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Outrage
- Garchomp: Dragon Tail, Outrage
- Reshiram: Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor
Keep in mind that Mega Latios and Mega Latias will be more powerful than their standard forms, so you'll need to team up with at least five or six other high-level players to defeat the Mega legendary Pokemon.
How to Mega Evolve Latios and Latias
After you defeat Mega Latios or Mega Latias, they will return to their standard form before you can catch them. In order to Mega Evolve them, you'll need to first amass 300 Mega Energy.
You'll earn some Mega Energy each time you defeat the Mega Legendary Pokemon in a raid, so keep battling them until you collect enough energy to Mega Evolve your own Latios or Latias.
Best moves for Latios and Latias
Each Latios and Latias you catch during the Air Adventures event will come with a special Charged Attack. The former will know Luster Purge, while the latter will know Mist Ball--both of which are solid attacks for the legendary Pokemon to have. You can round out their moveset with the Fast Attack Dragon Breath.
May is shaping up to be a busy month for Pokemon Go. After Latios and Latias leave raids, the island guardian Tapu Fini will make its debut. You can catch up on everything else happening in the game this month in our May events roundup.