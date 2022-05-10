Pokemon Go Tapu Fini Raid Guide: Best Counters, Weaknesses and Moves

Alola's final island guardian has arrived in Pokemon Go. The legendary Pokemon Tapu Fini is appearing in five-star raids through the end of May, making this your first chance to catch one in the mobile game. Here are some tips to help you beat and capture Tapu Fini before it leaves the raid rotation.

Tapu Fini raid schedule

Tapu Fini will be Pokemon Go's sole five-star raid boss from May 10 to May 25. If you don't catch it by then, you'll have another chance to encounter Tapu Fini--along with the other three Alola island guardians--in raids from May 25 to June 1.

Tapu Fini weaknesses

Tapu Fini is a water/fairy Pokemon, which means it's vulnerable to three types: electric, grass and poison. Steel Pokemon are also a good choice to bring along to the raid. Although they won't deal super-effective damage to Tapu Fini thanks to its water typing, they will resist any fairy-type attacks the legendary Pokemon may know, helping them last longer in battle.

Best Tapu Fini counters

Here are some recommended Pokemon and moves to use against Tapu Fini:

Electric

Zapdos: Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt

Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt Raikou: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Thunder Shock, Wild Charge Electivire: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Thunder Shock, Wild Charge Therian Forme Thundurus: Volt Switch, Thunderbolt

Volt Switch, Thunderbolt Zekrom: Charge Beam, Wild Charge

Grass

Mega Venusaur: Razor Leaf, Frenzy Plant



Razor Leaf, Frenzy Plant Sceptile: Bullet Seed, Frenzy Plant



Bullet Seed, Frenzy Plant Torterra: Razor Leaf, Frenzy Plant



Razor Leaf, Frenzy Plant Tangrowth: Vine Whip, Solar Beam



Vine Whip, Solar Beam Chesnaught: Vine Whip, Solar Beam

Poison

Mega Beedrill: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb Roserade: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb Muk: Poison Jab, Gunk Shot

Poison Jab, Gunk Shot Vileplume: Acid, Sludge Bomb

Acid, Sludge Bomb Nidoking: Poison Jab, Earth Power/Sludge Wave

Best moves for Tapu Fini

As mentioned, Tapu Fini is a water- and fairy-type Pokemon, so you'll want to teach it moves of those types if you want to use it in battle. Water Gun and Surf are the best choices when it comes to water attacks, but you can also replace the latter with Moonblast and make Tapu Fini more effective against dragon Pokemon.

There's still a lot happening in Pokemon Go this month, including the Water Festival and May's Community Day. You can catch up on everything else in store for the game in our May events roundup.