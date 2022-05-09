Pokemon Go Water Festival Event: Dewpider, Shiny Binacle and More Details

Pokemon Go's Air Adventures event has wrapped up, but a new event is just around the corner. The annual Water Festival returns starting May 12, and it'll introduce two new Alola Pokemon to the game, along with a new Special Research story and more. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming event.

Event schedule

The Water Festival begins 10 a.m. local time on May 12 and ends at 8 p.m. local time on May 20.

Featured Pokemon

Two more Alola Pokemon are making their debut during this year's Water Festival. Dewpider and its evolved form, Araquanid, will be available for the first time in the game once the event is underway. You'll also have your first chance to encounter a shiny Binacle, and a special scarf-wearing Lapras will be appearing in raids. You can see the full list of featured Pokemon below:

Wild spawns

Tentacool

Slowpoke

Goldeen

Staryu

Magikarp

Poliwhirl

Marill

Mantine

Lotad

Surskit

Carvanha

Wailmer

Tympole

Alomomola

Binacle

Dewpider

One-star raids

Qwilfish

Wailmer



Spritzee

Helioptile

Rockruff

Three-star raids

Alolan Raichu

Scarf Lapras

Feraligatr

Azumarill

Ludicolo

Five-star raids

Tapu Fini

Mega raids

Mega Blastoise

7 km eggs

Psyduck

Azurill

Mantyke

Mudkip

Feebas

Binacle

Staryu

Clamperl

Research tasks

The fourth Special Research story of the season will be available shortly before the Water Festival begins. This chapter will be focused on Poni Island, and it'll go live beginning 10 a.m. local time on May 10.

On top of that, themed Timed and Field Research tasks will be available during the Water Festival. You'll earn various rewards for completing these, including Blastoise and Gyarados Mega Energy and encounters with some of the event's featured Pokemon.

Event bonuses

In addition to the featured Pokemon, a few bonuses will be active during the Water Festival. Any Rainy Lure Modules you use will last for two hours rather than their usual duration. You'll also earn twice as much candy when you hatch Pokemon eggs, as well as have an increased chance of getting candy XL.

Pokemon Go has a few other events lined up for this month, including May's Community Day. You can catch up on everything going on in the game over the next few weeks in our May events roundup.