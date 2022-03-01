Pokemon Go Tapu Koko Raid Guide: Best Counters, Weaknesses and Moveset

Niantic

A new legendary Pokemon has arrived in Pokemon Go. Tapu Koko, one of the island guardians from Pokemon Sun and Moon, is now available the mobile game, appearing in five-star raids until Mar. 15.

Tapu Koko marks the first Alola legendary Pokemon to appear in Pokemon Go. Here are some tips to help you beat and catch the island guardian before it leaves the game.

Tapu Koko raid hours

Tapu Koko is appearing in five-star raids until 10 a.m. local time on Mar. 15. There will also be two Tapu Koko Raid Hour events before the legendary Pokemon leaves the game. These will occur from 6-7 p.m. local time on the following dates:

Mar. 2

Mar. 9

Tapu Koko weaknesses

Tapu Koko has a unique type combination among legendary Pokemon. The island guardian is an electric/fairy type, which makes it weak to only ground and poison Pokemon.

Best Tapu Koko counters

Any Pokemon that has a type advantage over Tapu Koko will be helpful when battling it, but here are some recommended monsters and moves to use:

Ground

Groudon: Mud Shot, Earthquake

Mud Shot, Earthquake Rhyperior: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Mud-Slap, Earthquake Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Mud Shot, Earth Power Golurk: Mud-Slap, Earth Power

Mud-Slap, Earth Power Landorus: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Poison

Mega Beedrill: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb Roserade: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb Muk: Poison Jab, Gunk Shot

Poison Jab, Gunk Shot Vileplume: Acid, Sludge Bomb

Acid, Sludge Bomb Nidoking: Poison Jab, Earth Power/Sludge Wave

Best moves for Tapu Koko

Volt Switch is the best choice of Tapu Koko's available Fast Attacks, but you have a few different options when it comes to Charged Attacks. Thunderbolt is a good choice if you want to leverage Tapu Koko's electric typing, or you can teach it the fairy-type attack Dazzling Gleam to give it an advantage over dragon Pokemon.

Tapu Koko is leaving raids on Mar. 15, when it will be replaced by the returning Therian Forme Tornadus. You can see everything else going on this month in our Pokemon Go March events roundup.