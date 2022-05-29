23 Memorial Day Sales on iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods and More You Won't Want to Miss

Memorial Day sales are the optimum time to buy big-ticket items. There are lots of markdowns available for the savvy shopper. Apple fans looking for deals on Apple products this Memorial Day weekend should skip the Apple Store (unless you're aiming to cut a deal on a trade-in).
Generally speaking, Apple has a reputation for not participating in seasonal promotions. But there's good news -- you don't have to buy from Apple directly, and other authorized Apple retailers are a little more generous when it comes to cutting the cost of a new device.
We've rounded up the best Apple deals currently available so you don't have to hunt them down yourself. Check out some of the highlights below.
iPad deals
Save on popular iPad models this weekend:
- Save up to $120 off select iPad Air models at Best Buy
- Apple iPad Mini (256GB): $600 (save $50)
- Apple 11-inch iPad Pro (2TB): $1,750 (save $150)
- Apple iPad (9th gen, 2021, 64GB): $309 (save $20)
MacBook deals
While we haven't seen any discounts on the MacBook Pro, the MacBook Air is currently on sale:
Apple Watch deals
Apple Watch Series 7, Series 3 and SE are all marked down right now:
- Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm): $329 (save $70)
- Apple Watch Series 7 (45mm): $359 (save $70)
- Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm): $169 (save $30)
- Apple Watch Series 3 (42mm): $199 (save $30)
- Apple Watch SE (40mm): $249 (save $30)
- Apple Watch SE (44mm): $279 (save $30)
AirPods and Beats deals
AirPods:
- Apple AirPods Pro: $190 (save $59)
- Apple AirPods (3rd gen): $150 (save $29)
- Apple AirPods (2nd gen): $119 (save $40)
- Apple AirPods Max: $479 (save $70)
Beats by Dre:
- Beats Studio3 wireless noise canceling headphones: $200 (save $150)
- Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds with Apple H1 chip: $180 (save $70)
iPhone deals
Most retailers offer trade-in deals, but if you're buying a new phone without a trade-in, this is the best deal available right now:
More Apple deals
Find smaller Apple accessories, bundles and other odds and ends here:
- Apple AirTag (4-pack): $89 (save $10)
- Apple TV 4K (2021): $170 (save $9)
- Apple TV Siri remote (2nd gen): $55 (save $4)
- Get a free $10 Best Buy e-gift card with the purchase of a $100 Apple Gift card: $100 (save $10)
- Bundle offer including 13-inch MacBook Air (256GB) and Beats Flex wireless earphones: $950 (save $120)