Watch Peugeot Debut the Inception EV Concept at CES 2023
Watch Peugeot Debut the Inception EV Concept at CES 2023
6:44
Watch Now

Watch Peugeot Debut the Inception EV Concept at CES 2023

Electric Vehicles
Speaker 1: Persio inception concept. Thank you. Speaker 1: From the outside, it's a new breed of cats, sea Lion, lion, and it shows persia's new perspectives. On our next generation electric lineup, we call the design feline future. It has the magnetic poise and posture [00:00:30] of a big cat ready to spring. The horn is the latent dynamism, the trademark perio claws front and Ria. The seven square meter melt chromatic skyspace brings luminosity and sophistication changing color in the light. Light and glass is the new black and chrome. They attract your eyes and draw you in. [00:01:00] The new fusion mask at the front is animated with the Persio Lion, our iconic trademark. From more than 200 years of brand history, symbolizing strength, speed, and agility, the sleeping Lion wakes up as you approach, recognizes you and welcomes you. And the In Infotech Bar speaks to you with a personal greeting [00:01:30] and configures the car to your settings. Speaker 1: Welcome on board. Inception is built around a state of the art stellar Bev by design platform. A blank canvas for our designers. No constraints, no transmission tunnels, no inclusive mechanicals. An opportunity to create an invent from the flat floor up. [00:02:00] So instead of a cabin, we've created a new space, a lounge instead of a seat, an extended fit armchair Instead of a dashboard, an open, upgraded living space, the inviting armchairs envelop you with their active air bolsters, both body hugging and weight saving. The intelligent storage [00:02:30] welcomes everything you expect in a living room, your tablet, phone, drinks, bag, anything you expect around you. No longer a place to journey from A to B. This is now an inspiring social space to meet, to greet, create, relax, and if you wish, drive. And as as Carlos mentioned [00:03:00] already a decade ago, Persio invented the first eye cockpit of the car industry. Speaker 1: A new ergonomic and engaging relationship between car and driver. And with Persio inception concept, we now reinvent the I cockpit, integrating the hyper square Persia's trademark, instinctive driving pleasure and agility is taken [00:03:30] to the next level with stair by wear. Technology above the hyper square sits the halo cluster with key information presented in Lion of Sight while you are driving, powered by stellar brain Tech that will truly bring persio to the next gen of customer experience. The spherical cluster is refreshed over the air [00:04:00] with regular allure updates. New year, new look, new function, new processes too. Persio inception concept is a showcase for the technologies and techniques that we will deploy to reduce our carbon footprint by more than 50% by 2030 and become fully carbon net zero by 2038. In line with a STA roadmap [00:04:30] that Carlos explained. Saving resources with raw material finishes and design DNA n a that needs no chrome or alloy adornment. Speaker 1: Saving weight with air quilted seats and single layer paint saving waste with forged fabrics molded from offcuts in the production process and saving energy [00:05:00] with efficient electric power. Twin electric motors on 100 kilowatt hour battery pack. Make the 800 kilometers or 500 miles from Paris to Turrin. Or if you prefer Vegas to San Jose, a breeze on one charge. And with 30 K 30 kilometer per minute charging time, a quick tap and go and an espresso will see you on the road [00:05:30] again. So you can sit back and relax and enjoy the drive or perhaps the ride. Thanks to inception concepts auto drive, the hyper square and Halo cluster retract effortlessly to reveal a panoramic cinema screen for work, rest, or play on the move. New space, [00:06:00] new gesture, new perspectives, new experience. The inception concept you see before you is per Jo's vision of the future. But more than a concept, inception is like its name suggests the start of something new, something big. The start of our next generation of electric [00:06:30] perks hitting the road from 2026. So the future's bright, the future's alluring. An I for one, can't wait to experience it.

Up Next

Watch Ram Introduce Its First Electric Truck
stellantis-ram-00-06-37-04-still107

Up Next

Watch Ram Introduce Its First Electric Truck

Atmos Gear Showcases Electric Skates at CES 2023 for Only $500
thumb2

Atmos Gear Showcases Electric Skates at CES 2023 for Only $500

BMW i Vision DEE Concept Debuts Massive AR Windshield, Dramatic Changing Paint
bmw-vision-dee-v1-00-01-45-23-still001

BMW i Vision DEE Concept Debuts Massive AR Windshield, Dramatic Changing Paint

Check Out the LG Booth at CES 2023
lgbooth-2-00-00-36-20-still001

Check Out the LG Booth at CES 2023

Dog-E by WowWee: The Robot Dog That Communicates Through Its Tail
screenshot-2023-01-05-at-17-34-06.png

Dog-E by WowWee: The Robot Dog That Communicates Through Its Tail

Arcade1Up Made a Casino Game for Your Home, and Shrank Its Game Table
ces23-arcade1up

Arcade1Up Made a Casino Game for Your Home, and Shrank Its Game Table

Lenovo Goes All-In on OLED and E Ink Laptops and Tablets at CES
1203641502221913-vhqokwci3gi4qs5mhp7i-height640.png

Lenovo Goes All-In on OLED and E Ink Laptops and Tablets at CES

Sony Reveals Prototype of Its First Car
sony-car-afeela-00-01-16-23-still001.png

Sony Reveals Prototype of Its First Car

TCL's Making VR and AR Headsets Now
1203651716018919-rofrzhlbvupxfqyupjnf-height640.png

TCL's Making VR and AR Headsets Now

Tech Shows

The Apple Core
apple-core-w

The Apple Core

Alphabet City
alphabet-city-w

Alphabet City

CNET Top 5
cnet-top-5-w

CNET Top 5

The Daily Charge
dc-site-1color-logo.png

The Daily Charge

What the Future
what-the-future-w

What the Future

Tech Today
tech-today-w

Tech Today

Latest News All latest news

Watch Ram Introduce Its First Electric Truck
stellantis-ram-00-06-37-04-still107

Watch Ram Introduce Its First Electric Truck

Watch Peugeot Debut the Inception EV Concept at CES 2023
stellantis-concept-car-stage-00-05-19-00-still107

Watch Peugeot Debut the Inception EV Concept at CES 2023

Atmos Gear Showcases Electric Skates at CES 2023 for Only $500
thumb2

Atmos Gear Showcases Electric Skates at CES 2023 for Only $500

BMW i Vision DEE Concept Debuts Massive AR Windshield, Dramatic Changing Paint
bmw-vision-dee-v1-00-01-45-23-still001

BMW i Vision DEE Concept Debuts Massive AR Windshield, Dramatic Changing Paint

Check Out the LG Booth at CES 2023
lgbooth-2-00-00-36-20-still001

Check Out the LG Booth at CES 2023

John Deere Unveils an Electric Excavator, Robot Planter
johndeere-18-mov-16-25-57-11-still001

John Deere Unveils an Electric Excavator, Robot Planter

Most Popular All most popular

Apple's New iCloud Encryption Changes Everything
apple-encryption-00-00-06-05-still003

Apple's New iCloud Encryption Changes Everything

iPhone 14 and 14 Pro 3-Month Review: More to Offer
p1002243

iPhone 14 and 14 Pro 3-Month Review: More to Offer

Apple's VR Headset Event Will Be Different
apple-headset

Apple's VR Headset Event Will Be Different

How to Choose Between the Apple Watch 8 and SE
cnetwatches

How to Choose Between the Apple Watch 8 and SE

Nuclear Expert Explains Fusion Breakthrough
doe-image

Nuclear Expert Explains Fusion Breakthrough

Learning to Pilot a Giant Mech Suit
mech05

Learning to Pilot a Giant Mech Suit

Latest Products All latest products

John Deere Unveils an Electric Excavator, Robot Planter
johndeere-18-mov-16-25-57-11-still001

John Deere Unveils an Electric Excavator, Robot Planter

Razer's Wild New CES Gaming Gear: Game Handhelds, 3D Sound Bars and 4K Webcams
ces23-razer-00-00-00-00-still001

Razer's Wild New CES Gaming Gear: Game Handhelds, 3D Sound Bars and 4K Webcams

Sony Reveals Prototype of Its First Car
sony-car-afeela-00-01-16-23-still001.png

Sony Reveals Prototype of Its First Car

This Smart Telescope Finds Celestial Objects for You
ces23-unistellar-00-00-43-11-still001

This Smart Telescope Finds Celestial Objects for You

Dell Shows Off a New Take on Game Controllers with Concept Nyx
dell-nyx-00-00-52-16-still001

Dell Shows Off a New Take on Game Controllers with Concept Nyx

Massive 18-inch Gaming Laptop Leads New Alienware Lineup
221220-yt-ces-alienware-gaming-laptops-clean

Massive 18-inch Gaming Laptop Leads New Alienware Lineup

Latest How To All how to videos

Cast Your Meta Quest Headset to a TV, Phone or Browser
cast-2

Cast Your Meta Quest Headset to a TV, Phone or Browser

MacOS Ventura Continuity Camera Turns Your iPhone Into a Webcam
1203246975312353-pnmdl8bwygpxcjffhlcf-height640.png

MacOS Ventura Continuity Camera Turns Your iPhone Into a Webcam

How to Clean Your Keyboard's Sticky Keys
3keyboards

How to Clean Your Keyboard's Sticky Keys

How to Play Games from PlayStation Plus on PC
psstill

How to Play Games from PlayStation Plus on PC

How to Delete or Disable Your Instagram Account
phoneonorange

How to Delete or Disable Your Instagram Account

Fix Your iPhone Screen With Apple's Self-Service Repair Kit
dsc00641

Fix Your iPhone Screen With Apple's Self-Service Repair Kit