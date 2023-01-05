Watch Peugeot Debut the Inception EV Concept at CES 2023 6:44 Watch Now

Jan 5, 2023 Electric Vehicles

Speaker 1: Persio inception concept. Thank you. Speaker 1: From the outside, it's a new breed of cats, sea Lion, lion, and it shows persia's new perspectives. On our next generation electric lineup, we call the design feline future. It has the magnetic poise and posture [00:00:30] of a big cat ready to spring. The horn is the latent dynamism, the trademark perio claws front and Ria. The seven square meter melt chromatic skyspace brings luminosity and sophistication changing color in the light. Light and glass is the new black and chrome. They attract your eyes and draw you in. [00:01:00] The new fusion mask at the front is animated with the Persio Lion, our iconic trademark. From more than 200 years of brand history, symbolizing strength, speed, and agility, the sleeping Lion wakes up as you approach, recognizes you and welcomes you. And the In Infotech Bar speaks to you with a personal greeting [00:01:30] and configures the car to your settings. Speaker 1: Welcome on board. Inception is built around a state of the art stellar Bev by design platform. A blank canvas for our designers. No constraints, no transmission tunnels, no inclusive mechanicals. An opportunity to create an invent from the flat floor up. [00:02:00] So instead of a cabin, we've created a new space, a lounge instead of a seat, an extended fit armchair Instead of a dashboard, an open, upgraded living space, the inviting armchairs envelop you with their active air bolsters, both body hugging and weight saving. The intelligent storage [00:02:30] welcomes everything you expect in a living room, your tablet, phone, drinks, bag, anything you expect around you. No longer a place to journey from A to B. This is now an inspiring social space to meet, to greet, create, relax, and if you wish, drive. And as as Carlos mentioned [00:03:00] already a decade ago, Persio invented the first eye cockpit of the car industry. Speaker 1: A new ergonomic and engaging relationship between car and driver. And with Persio inception concept, we now reinvent the I cockpit, integrating the hyper square Persia's trademark, instinctive driving pleasure and agility is taken [00:03:30] to the next level with stair by wear. Technology above the hyper square sits the halo cluster with key information presented in Lion of Sight while you are driving, powered by stellar brain Tech that will truly bring persio to the next gen of customer experience. The spherical cluster is refreshed over the air [00:04:00] with regular allure updates. New year, new look, new function, new processes too. Persio inception concept is a showcase for the technologies and techniques that we will deploy to reduce our carbon footprint by more than 50% by 2030 and become fully carbon net zero by 2038. In line with a STA roadmap [00:04:30] that Carlos explained. Saving resources with raw material finishes and design DNA n a that needs no chrome or alloy adornment. Speaker 1: Saving weight with air quilted seats and single layer paint saving waste with forged fabrics molded from offcuts in the production process and saving energy [00:05:00] with efficient electric power. Twin electric motors on 100 kilowatt hour battery pack. Make the 800 kilometers or 500 miles from Paris to Turrin. Or if you prefer Vegas to San Jose, a breeze on one charge. And with 30 K 30 kilometer per minute charging time, a quick tap and go and an espresso will see you on the road [00:05:30] again. So you can sit back and relax and enjoy the drive or perhaps the ride. Thanks to inception concepts auto drive, the hyper square and Halo cluster retract effortlessly to reveal a panoramic cinema screen for work, rest, or play on the move. New space, [00:06:00] new gesture, new perspectives, new experience. The inception concept you see before you is per Jo's vision of the future. But more than a concept, inception is like its name suggests the start of something new, something big. The start of our next generation of electric [00:06:30] perks hitting the road from 2026. So the future's bright, the future's alluring. An I for one, can't wait to experience it.