uConnect still golden in the 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk
The Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is a 7,700 horsepower monster but it's got plenty of tech as well.
So jump in the passenger seat for a tech check.
Wow, men that was fun.
[MUSIC]
Here on the home screen is where I can see everything that is happening with my tracker.
Now, I've just selected these four widgets at random, but I can go into settings and really customize it and dial down to the exact information I want.
So, boost pressure Sure, if I wanna do a timer, yeah.
A recent quarter mile, that sounds cool.
So I can have that all there.
But if four widgets aren't enough for you, don't worry.
You can go into timers and have every single thing that you want You can go into gauges.
Any gauge that you could possibly want is all here for your eyeballs.
Moving along you can also track your G forces although we're standing still so don't expect much right now.
Same with the engine.
Here you can track your boost pressure and your engine and torque outputs in realtime.
But I wanna start the engine to show you this next bit which is the [UNKNOWN] Okay, so go in here.
Back to Performance Pages>Dyno.
Check it out.
[SOUND]
it's like the heartbeat of my Track Hawk.
[LAUGH] it's so cool.
[LAUGH] Now when I click on Drive Modes, here's where I can sort of set up how I want the auto.
To go.
It won't allow me to change my transmission or my stability control but if I want a little bit of a sharper suspension and a heavier steering, I can do it here.
And if I'm not sure what each one of those things means, well, I can just click on it and I get a little description.
Now, when I click on raise options, here's where all the important launch control If I want to set my starting RPM I can bring it all the way up to 3500 that's probably a good RPM to launch control at.
I can even click on this shift light so that I get a little reminder to shift so that I don't burn up the engine.
And should you fear your teenage driver your spouse or the valet guy is gonna take your track clock out for a joyride don't worry with valet mode in a And you can dial down the horsepower and keep it a little bit safer for everybody.
Of course there's more to the [UNKNOWN] than just performance pages.
I've also got the Uconnect system housed on an 8.4 inch touchscreen with Apple Car Play and Android Auto Standard as well as WiFi Hotspot.
And when it comes to drivers' aids there is adaptive cruise control that will bring you to a full stop as well as [UNKNOWN] Which gives a little bit of a steering intervention, should you drift outside of the lane.
I hope you enjoy this tech track into this awesome 2018 G-grand Cherokee tracker.
I've got a full review as well photos over on theoroadshow.com, so be sure to check it out.
[MUSIC]
