This Personal Flying Machine Costs Under $100,000

Speaker 1: We got a chance to get up close and personal with the Jetson one, an EV toll that costs less than a hundred thousand dollars. We talked to Jetson, one's co-founder and senior advisor to learn about the ins and outs of this one seat flyer and when you might expect to see one buzzing around a sky near you. The Jetson one has been going on a tour through the us. We caught up with it in Southern California during its stop at the Abundance 360 Technology [00:00:30] Summit and got a tour of the flying machine's. Different components by Jetson's, co-founder and head of innovation, Thomas Baton, who commuted to work using the EV toll back in 2022. Speaker 2: You've got the very simple controls inside the cockpit. Uh, you've got two joysticks, one of them, uh, you go up and down and you have another joystick, which is forward, back, left, right, and y Speaker 1: The Jetson one looks like what you might get if a drone and a formula one car had a baby, [00:01:00] much like many consumer drones, the propellers on the Jetson one fold away for a more convenient storage and transportation Speaker 2: And you can put it in the back of your pickup truck or put it in the trailer. So when folded, it's only one meter in the width, 2.5 meters long around one meter, uh, tall. Speaker 1: The vehicle itself weighs less than 200 pounds and was specifically designed to fit the FA a's requirements for an ultra light vehicle, meaning it can be flown without a pilot's license in the [00:01:30] us. Speaker 2: That's super lightweight and it's because of the materials that we decided to use. Uh, as I mentioned, this is aluminum, uh, safety cell frame and uh, carbon fiber, lots of carbon fiber. We also use some 3D printed parts Speaker 1: Software limits. The Jetson ones top speed to 63 miles per hour and it can stay airborne even after one motor fails. Speaker 2: We use a flight computer and this makes flying experience very easy. It only takes minutes to learn how to flight. We [00:02:00] use it in this, uh, bucket seat made out of carbon fiber. And Keva, you are strapped with a four point harness and the flight computer takes care of all the difficulties, uh, when, when you're doing the flight. The other safety feature, which is very important, is the ballistic parachute that will be located in this area. And this para parachute deploys, uh, very rapidly. It can save, uh, you in the worst case scenario from 20 meters. Speaker 1: The Jetson one is fully electric [00:02:30] with the battery positioned underneath the cockpit. There's a GPS sensor on top and a LIDAR sensor on the bottom that enables an automatic landing feature. The company is based in Stockholm, but they are definitely targeting buyers in the usa. Pre-orders for the Jetson one have already started. Jetson's senior advisor, recard Stiver, shared how you can buy one and when you might expect to see one flying through a sky near you. Speaker 3: You can buy it online on jetson.com. It's $98,000 [00:03:00] and a $8,000 deposit. We are now in the full testing of this vehicle and you can expect to see the first ones flying, you know, in within a year here in the US as well. Speaker 1: As always, thanks so much for watching. I'm your host, Jesse Orel. See you next time with the fam.

