The McLaren 765LT has some tricks up its sleeve

[MUSIC]
[MUSIC]
In the era of Molten McLaren, they have so far being too long tails, the six seven five and 600.
In my opinion, they are the best cars produced to McLaren automotives' ten years existence, so this new LT is 6756esa.
Has an awful lot to live up to, which is based on 720 s, which itself is frighteningly fast.
So to explain how they've made quick, even quicker, here is product specialist for the Super Series, Shane Harmon.
Thank you so much for agreeing to talk us ran this and I'm going to get it right 765 LTP correct.
It's obviously it's a numerical anagram of 675 Lt.
So I'm going to try and If I make a mistake exactly, let's start with, I suppose the arrow and the looks because that's the most obvious thing when you see the car.
And actually, lt is more of a long nose isn't it?
It's longer overall but actually the nose is the is the correct extended more.
The car is actually longer than the standard 720 we're 57 millimeters longer, arrow wise and arrow is what dictates the styling.
So being clear and being an lt, we are very much function focus.
Starting with the front of the car.
The splitter is Much longer than found on the standard 720s.
We've also got much more aggressive aero down the sides of the car, and also you can see we've got these fender vents which relieve a lot of the pressure in the front wheel arch.
You gotta have fender vents these days, haven't you [CROSSTALK]
Absolutely, 100% And then as we move further down the side of the car, again we've got much more aggressive arrow running all the way down.
We're making sure we're still feeding the the radiators the high temperature radiators and smoothing the airflow down the side of the car.
We've also got a new rear blade That back there, and also a much, much bigger rear wing as well.
Absolutely, you can obviously see these bits down here.
In terms of the aero as well, you were telling me earlier that, in fact, that one of the biggest gains is from the fact that this rides lower.
The fact you've kept the ride height the same at the rear, but is it five mil lower in the front?
Yes, so
Right height is down five now, that pitches the whole car forward, which is an instant gain in downforce, makes the car look a lot more aggressive as well.
absolutely excellent.
As we're moving down this way, let's talk about wheels and brakes because the brakes are quite Yes.
Especially the varying levels I think.
Absolutely so a standard you get the the caliper from the center, which is a single monoblock design superscripts f, super strong.
The disc itself is carry over the standard disk from the 720s but you can option the the much Improved upon the centre which has been cured seven a month has a huge thermal capacity on it as well if you want to track your car.
Absolutely.
And I'm assuming if you medio changing because it's the centre, one of the things that really left out at me with that, and in fact the 600 lT as well as the brake fail is something that I think the cloud is becoming really well known for.
Yeah.
So we've done a lot of work on the booster and the brake booster is bespoke for for this car.
We've learned from centre and 600 as well like you say.
Excellent well and there's something about the cooling in the set right?
So we have a kind of a Formula One inspired integrate Calif cooling on there itself
Sits just behind the new wheel.
The wheel looks similar to the 10 spoke which is found on the 720 s. But it's actually considerably lighter.
We've reduced a lot of the the weights on it and then it's wrapped in a trailer our tires track focus much, much stickier.
Yeah, we should preserve it despite to correct yes and what was early on this.
And upper spoke for 765 RT.
And the-
Titanium wheel box.
Is it titanium, yeah?
Absolutely, yeah, every little gram helps.
So as we walk down the side of the car let's talk about the chassis.
Cuz you've got wider front track, is that right?
Yes, so we're six mil wider.
That improves stability and handling of the car.
And also again makes it look a bit more aggressive.
chassis wise suspension wise we use the same basis of the practice chassis control to start hydraulic interlinked suspension.
But we have bespoke spring rates for lt being track focused.
And we've also introduced a secondary help us bring.
As well.
>. Okay, so just explain what the heck was spring shutdowns what what's the what's the benefit of that?
So under if you can imagine a suspension strap and spring under full rebound if the kind of front tire actually loses contact with the ground, the spring can be, it can max out, it can no longer Go get any bigger if you like.
A helper spring that will maintain pressure on that spring and ensure it's engaged all the time.
I see.
Steering does that change at all, is it?
The steering rack is similar, we have quickened up the ratio.
Again, suits the character of the car and more direct steering as well.
Yeah, I see.
Also here as well, because there's a lot of weight saving.
Weight saving being one of the sort of key aspects of the LT [UNKNOWN] You've got a hundred kilos [UNKNOWN] 600 LT, have you matched it with this?
Not quite, it was almost impossible to get 100 kilos out of a standard 720 as being so light as it is with 80 kilos, lighter, and like so pretty impressive it feels Yes, it gives us a dry weight of 1200 and 29 kilos
Is that fully optioned up so that it's going to literally is like dry life is Yes, correct.
Yeah.
Okay.
I can see you'll see one of the things you've done is up here.
Mm-hm.
Got polycarbonate back here.
Yeah, so basically the rear half of the car, the rear windscreen, see pillars and rear three quarter is all polycarbonate and the front half of the car, the windscreen and the side windows {s a much thinner glass to found on the standard 720 s.
In total, it saved six kilos from standard 720.
So obviously high Exactly.
It's a good six kilos to say.
Yeah, absolutely.
And wheels as we mentioned earlier, there is a 22 kilos run or something.>> Yes with the combination of the wheels tires And titanium wheel bolts that we saved a bit 22 kilos.
[CROSSTALK] Exactly, yeah, absolutely.
So whilst we're here now let's talk about the engine.
So what am I looking at?
So we've got obviously 765 PS.
Yes.
Actually 754, 55 horsepower or something like that.
And then 800 Yes,
Which is 590 pounds thanks for doing the calculation.
And that's the same as the centre.
Correct top wise.
Yeah, absolutely.
So in order to achieve that we have a new prospect piston design learning from centre.
We've also got now a dual fuel pump as opposed to the single system we used to run We've also worked on ensuring the engine is robust enough to handle the increase in power and torque.
So we have a new head gasket, and also oil pump as well.
The exhaust is obviously a big part of Yeah.
Sorta its big, big part of lt, hasn't it?
So and this is particularly special because it's fully titanium.
Yes.
It's 100% titanium from headers all the way to the tips.
It's just under 11 kilos and saves 3.8 kilos versus the standard 720S exhaust.
Wow.
Despite having the two additional outlets we have managed to save weight.
Yes, cuz you've got the four exhaust ranged across here.
Now there's a cutout here which I think Says in some folks is because obviously when the wing is up, we'll get the wing and second.
So you can see through head was also thermal management, I think is the sorta probably the McLaurin speak for it.
Yes.
And it's flames.
Yes being an Lt.
You can expect some flames.
So we've had to make a bit of room XM I can't wait to see those.
And this rear wing is obviously another element to the whole arrow.
So it's it's obviously bigger.
Yes.
So the rear wing itself is 20% bigger in comparison to the standard wing on the 720 s. It's also got a much more aggressive design.
And it also sits much higher in the cleaner free flowing and which generates a lot more downforce.
Absolutely.
And then big old defeated on that.
Yes,it's a big thing.
It works very well in conjunction with the new front carbon fiber floor that we have, which is bespoke to lt and the whole underside is creating a lot of downfalls for the car.
See the looking through there?
I can see the gearbox down there.
And that's I think is perhaps my favourite bit about this car.
Yeah.
Tell me about it.
So, we've optimised the gear ratios and that's been done essentially through a much shorter and aggressive final drive.
So it's 15% more aggressive.
Which, you know, gives you mechanical, much higher increase in mechanical talk if you like, and the gears come thick and fast.
It's very exciting.
And that's that's actually because Cena had the same final drive as 720.
So this is a shorter final.
Yeah, it's it's the shortest final drive we've ever put in a cup.
Wow, that should be pretty exotic-
Yes.
And in terms of performance figures, what are we looking out for?
So, not to 62 miles an hour with 2.8 seconds which is only point one faster than 720S.
But when That's because we're traction limited when you look at not 124 miles an hour with 7.2 seconds, which is .6 of a second faster than 720 s and .4 of a second faster than the [UNKNOWN] from our friends.
[LAUGH] And presumably there's the negative top speed because if you have Sure final drive.
Yeah, that's slightly lower,
And also with the increasing downforce, you ultimately can get a bit more drag.
So we're down to 205 miles an hour.
Still still above two under which I think you should be plenty for.
Thank you very much indeed.
No problem.
Now obviously I'm going to have a look inside the 765 LT as well.
But while I'm getting comfortable.
I thought I just mentioned, the color.
This is nardo orange, which is a slightly strange name.
I mean, naming it after a test track makes sense, just not nardo because everyone associates that test track with the Audi color nardo grey.
Anyway, colour aside, I think this is the most aggressive LT that we've seen so far from McLaren.
The 675 looked much cleaner and arguably more attractive.
But this has real purpose to it.
The lovable sculptural mesh on rare By the way, they will be building 765 of these and we expect prices will start at around 280,000 pounds or $380,000.
Anyway, let's see if I've battled past the bolsters on those bucket seats.
A lot of the light weight sort of facet.
So this car, come down to the interior.
So if you delete the icon then that saves 10 kilos, delete the radio, another one and a half kilos.
This central section here in carbon fiber with the come five door cards that saves another two and a half kilos As well and these seats these are the optional race seat so the ones basically out of the center and over standard, they save 18 kilos.
Passenger seat's fixed as well, if you go for that.
So overall, you can create a pretty sparse interior in here.
But it's not just about the sort of, that adds to the feel I suppose.
The visceral feel that you want in a car like this.
And the engine mounts, much much different in this, and apparently that really adds to the NVH It's easier.
The undesirable noise vibration and harshness that you don't want in a normal car.
But in something like this is just going to bring it more alive.
Talking to the engine.
By the way, you might have noticed we've got that rather nice, sort of well porthole The engineer, so it feels more parts of the cabin.
I like that touch.
It's very nice indeed.
And the things I'm really excited about, well, that gearshift that's that shorter final drive Incidentally, some of the materials used in that.
The material for the crown and pinion is an F one grade nickel.
Nickel Chrome, it's 20NICH I think if you want the scientific formula, apparently, but that's meant to be lighter and harder wearing.
So that's just a pretty cool thing that you'll never see but is there under the skin.
But to drive that gearbox, I think Is gonna be really, really exciting.
The way it's gonna accelerate.
There's also another thing which we didn't mention, which is all about this pedal, the downshift pedal it's called limit downshift, and on track of your braking really really hard and you request the downshift.
Now normally if the engine, just say No, you're not there yet.
But if it's on the cusp, it will allow the down shift.
And it will then basically slip the clutch very slightly, and balance off the limiter.
It only happens for a second, apparently get a little sort of [SOUND] just as it down changes.
Which sounds pretty exciting to me.
And yeah, stuff like that.
The LTs haven't been bad so far.
And this one, it sounds like it's got all the ingredients to be pretty amazing.
[UNKNOWN] should drive it Wonder if it starts.
[SOUND]
[BLANK_AUDIO]
Up Next
The Bacalar is a return to coach building for Bentley
8:55
The Morgan Plus Four looks ancient but is brand-new top to bottom
9:46
A Porsche 911 reimagined by Singer might be the only car you'll...
8:30
The 2020 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 might just be the sweet...
9:25
The 2020 Porsche Macan GTS hides performance behind the numbers
8:26
Mercedes-AMG E53 Coupe long-term update: Saying goodbye after...
10:14
Just how smart is an autonomous race car?
11:21
Audi R8 Shootout: V8 Manual vs. V10 Performance
10:06
Bentley Bentayga Speed: The world's fastest production SUV