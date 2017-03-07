The McLaren 720S: Searing hot second Super Series

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
The McLaren 720S: Searing hot second Super SeriesLike the 650S? Prepare to love its successor. Meet the 720S, the 710-hp 4.0-liter twin turbo V8 supercar that promises to do... everything.
Transcript
[SOUND] McLaren has always known how to make radically fast car. From the first 12C in 2011 to the fearsome P1, it knows how to make wheels Spin quickly. And now there's a new one, the 720S. This is the first of the second generation of what McLaren calls it's Super Series cars, which means there's a new architecture, a new carbon cell to keep it's occupants safe. But also, It's thin enough to give them a near as done 360 degree view. It's got a lower engine for a lower center of gravity and new entertainment system, And, as you can clearly see, a pretty awesome new design language. Now before we get to the performance stuff, we spoke to Rob Melville, McLaren's chief designer. He's gonna tell us a little bit more about the car. We've created an award-winning design identity. We knew with this project, the time was perfect to really create a new chapter in the evolution and development of our design language. And we've done that by being incredibly bold and brave in all the decisions we've taken. And ultimately, thats led to, I believe, is an incredibly creative and innovative car sitting beside me. Okay, so the first key feature we call the eye socket. And here we've integrated the dynamic LED headlamp since the socket is part of the aerodynamic system. You can see here just how intricate and stemmingly sculptural this feature is. It genuinely adds functionality to the car, it improves the performance of the vehicle. The next key feature, how do you cool 720 ps without any visible side air intakes? Our answer was to impale the car. So, we've effectively created two skins to the door and this allows us to separate high energy as it flows over the shoulder down into the side radiator. [LAUGH] Very deep. From the turbulent flow, the body side there that comes off the front wheel. And you also realize we've created this very beautiful door design. And this allows us to take the turbulent air and tuck it into the body side. Now the doors, stunning dihedral doors as you'd expect. But we've taken the door design up and over into the roof. This really creates a very large opening Incredibly easy to step in and out of the car. And what's more, we've designed the doors so they open 15 centimeters closer to the body. So tight parking spaces no longer a problem. Then as we move around to the rear one of my favorite views of the car. It's so incredibly wide, extremely wide with these really broad shoulders. And you have this fantastic teardrop cabin that comes down between all these shrink wrap body panels to this full width, fully integrated rear wing and air brake. A bit ultra slim LED light blades across the rear view should accentuate the width. The twin and centrally mounted exhaust, which add this real racecar, purposeful look. And then, back up on the rear deck, you can probably see here if you look in. We have the visible engine bay but we've also illuminated this so even at night you can see all that fantastic technical detail. Before we go back to the interior though, I want to talk about the cabin or what we call the glass house. You can see what I mean by glass house when we've even glazed this area we call sea ports, traditionally this is solid. We've been able to create very slim sections in all the pillars. Because we are using carbon fiber. The reason we've done this is to create this incredible 360 degree field of view when you've sat in the car. We have perfect driving position, ensures ergonomics. Stunning folding driver display. So when you go into track mode you can fold the large format screen away. You can take a bunch of this ultra slim screen, minimal distractions let you focus on the driving experience and on the track. Incredibly rich graphics throughout all the screens, it's all part of our new entertainment system, we're recording the car and driver interface. Everything in this interior, ultimately that the quality of the materials, the smells, the machine from solid aluminum controls, all build to create. Extreme engaging [UNKNOWN] but ultimately puts you at the center of the action. Now time for the performance stuff, my favorite [UNKNOWN], power 720 horse power obviously, 710 break horse power, its got 568 Pound foot of torque. Now, all of that means it'll get from not to 62 in 2.9 seconds, not to 124 in 7.8 seconds, and not to 186 miles an hour in 21.4 seconds. It's top speed is an amazing 212 Miles an hour, although surprisingly, the new Mclaren is quite fast. That can be, in part, down to it's 4-liter, twin turbo V8 engine. It's an evolution of the 3.8-liter twin turbo V8 engine that we all know And love but 41% of it is mute. The biggest story though is it's new twin-scroll turbochargers. Now that's something that not even the P1 got. McLaren's selectable drive modes are all present and correct, comfort, sport, and track. But theres a mode in there that allows you tell the car just how far out you want it's **** to slide, before it could put you back into check. Essentially, Mclaren has given it a Chris Harris mode. How cool is that? It is for track use only, obviously. But, because this a proper supercar made by proper supercar people, you can't just turn everything off. And freestyle it. And talking about proper super cars, let's talk power to weight. The 720S has 561 horse per ton. Now, compare that to the 650S, that had 485 horse per ton. The improvement compared to the old car in here, is enormous. [SOUND]