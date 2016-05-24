The McLaren 570GT makes speed, smooth

Carfection
The McLaren 570GT makes speed, smoothThe McLaren 570GT is a more comfortable and useable version of the 570S. But has anything been lost in translation?
[NOISE] [MUSIC] Let's be honest, no supercar is ever going to be the most comfortable thing in the world. They can be noisy on the road. The seats can do your back end. The ride can be bumpy at low speed, and They can be hard to see out of. However, with the 570GT McLaren's dialing up the comfort to keep up thinking we want everything right all the time. Humans happy. [ENGINE NOISE] Based on the 570 a supercar, the GT is the kind of motor for the person who wants to daily their exotic metal. Whereas the S is a full-on supercar With decent comfort, this seems to switch that, to make it a comfortable car that you can have on the regular, but it will still offer you the occasional bit of supercar lunacy. McLaren's decided that it's high timers customers can have something genuinely comfortable and fast, rather than a comfy supercar. There is a difference By the way. So it's fiddled with the 570S. It's suspension has been softened by 15% at the front and 10% at he rear, allowing for a more supple ride. The steering has been softened by a whole 2% to make high-speed driving less arduous. And the exhaust, standard [UNKNOWN] at least, is a little quieter so your neighbors won't hate you early in the morning and you won't hate it. On the motorway. On top of all of that, McLaren standard brakes aren't all carbony or anything like that. No, they're regular road brakes. Massive but regular. The idea being that they're easier to modulate. They're not as grabby. They're better for sitting in traffic. On the rear front you've got 19 Up front, twenties at the back, all shod in Pirelli P-Zeros with some noise insulation to make them extra quiet. That sounds all very clever and comfortable. You can't miss the other big change over the 570-S, the rear of the car. The, I think slightly awkward, flying buttress slash rear deck combo is gone and has been replaced by a more substantial roof and rear glass hatch. The hatch open sideways allowing you to load its move some level lines 220 liter both from the curve. And that luggage space to the front and you've got 350 liters of storage space more than you get in Ford Focus. So, it's kind of practical, maybe. I think it's a much prettier car. The extra roofline actually adds to it makes it a lot more Complete than the S. And you know what, it's a lot brighter in here, too, thanks to that panoramic roof, it means you can see all the leather and carbon fiber and generally ace materials McLaren's used in here. Now, that weight does have a little bit of a weight penalty, 37 whole kilos. And you may be wondering, "well, that extra weight, does it add a little bit of a performance To sit. And you know what? It does a tiny, tiny little one. The first 70SS3.8 leads a twin turbo V8 is the same in here. You get the same 562 brake horsepower and 443 pound foot. But... [UNKNOWN] takes 3.4 seconds to the S's 3.1. The top speed, though, is the same 204 miles an hour. There's a braking penalty as well. The carbon stoppers on the S will get you from 124 to nothing in 126 meters. But the standard road breaks on the GT will get you there in 133 meters. What McLaren hopes you've done is find the perfect balance between comfort and speed. So when you're driving normally day to day, you have a nice comfortable car sitting environment to walk from A to b in. But when you want to go a little bit mad You can press a few buttons and the supercar lurking beneath all this calm GTS exterior can be unleashed upon the world. And that reminds me of another car. That'll be this, the Porsche 911 turbo S. Yes, it's got a little bit more power and 580 horses. The regular turbo has 540. Porsche says it'll hit 62 miles an hour quicker as well, but that doesn't matter, really. They're both bloody quick and both want their passengers to go very very quickly while also ensuring their arses won't go numb on a long journey. McLaren it seems is taking on all comers. First it was Ferrari and now it's Porsche. Though I can't see them Interrupting kalium anytime soon. This is McLaren's take on a comfortable car, the GT. The relaxed cruiser, the one you can just eat up confidence in. And in fairness to it, it is remarkably smooth and comfy. When the road gets rough, yeah, it isn't the greatest, but that said, it is a supercar, and it's hot. And the suspension's been softened, there's not been complete It can destroy increasing at the motor way it is not that new easy it not that pumpy the way they want have it fast on the most of races briefly I think it might struggle a little bit to be mega sea behind this move but it is also really quite in here, it is bright, it is airy. The panoramic roof at so much the interior. It's a nice place to sit. I'm enjoying my self. The materials are great. The interior design is lovely. There are few things that irk me about it though. They're other cars that is this up against that do the whole [INAUDIBLE] thing just a little bit better. You can see it just screams in box Is. And when you look at it when you really concentrate on it, it doesn't look that you know posh. That said it is very smooth. The animations are very nice and all that stuff. Then there is the issue of visibility. Now I can see very well out of the front. The nose is quite short so I know where to put that. The center's all the way out the front. Out the side I get an amazing view. Have an escape in the wing mirror, it is so cool but the rear visibility snow great. There is a glass back there but it is raised like that so you only really get that much of this. Sancually this has a reversing camera so you can sort to see at the back those are migrants with it now on to the rest. When it comes to steering, yep, it's super smooth and super lovely. And you get loads of feedback. And yep, I know exactly where the front wheels are. That is brilliant. But the grip this thing offers, [SOUND] way way way beyond what I can handle way beyond what I would do on a road. This thing will look after you so long as you don't go pressing buttons and then stepping pedals in blind rage. The McLaren is keen to point out that actually while this is a road biased car, it's not only for use on the road. If you want to track this thing, you can and you'll still have loads of fun with it. This gear When you set the whole car to sport, it becomes really aggressive, and it really bumps every shift. It makes you feel like you're driving a proper racing car. But when you're just cruising around like I am now, the changes are seamless. The only reason you know what's going on is because you hear a bit more engine. We do have the sports exhausted fitted, and when you're on it, it sounds unbelievable. [SOUND] [ENGINE] It sounds just Awesome. The engine is characterful. It has as a howl to it, and at the same time it's quite lazy and deep and angry, and yeah, it's good. The power it offers, man, that's something else. He just flies. They say naught to 62 in what, 3.4 seconds. That's 124 in a similarly silly number. Yeah, that's about right. Because the car is geared toward being a little softer and quieter, the sensation of speed is not quite as raucous. It's a very linear power delivery. You do get pushed back into your seat, and you do say good god this thing is quick, but at the same time, it doesn't seem as urgent, it doesn't seem as rough. This is the cruising car. This is the cruising car that just happens to be abl to do more than 200 miles an hour. In all, I've been driving this around for the better part of a day, and the most impressive thing about it is that it doesn't feel intimidating. I know McLaren. I've driven [UNKNOWN] intimidating, but this one less so. You know that this car has got your back. Back. That's something that McLaren does really, really well. So, should you get one of this. I would say 5 7 ps. Well, 57 ps is a fantastic car and it's wicked. So, when you really really, really wants to pose it. But, I think this is more a viable daily alternative. Where the S is say 95% as comfortable as this. The GT would be 95% as good... On a circuit. It's that little trade-off. It just depends what you want, and who you are. They're a choice for the buyer, and McLaren has recognized that. The other question though, is should you get one over a 911 Turbo or Turbo S? Now that is tricky, because they are incrementally faster, and they do have extra seats Which also doubles up as a space in the back that this would have and it has a frunk, and and and. The Porsche is very urgent. It has that massive swell of turbo torque but if you tickle it it just kicks you. Whereas this is a little lesser. It is a bit less frantic. Again, still bloody quick but [SOUND] It doesn't feel like it wants to punch you in the spine for wanting to make it go quickly, whereas the Porsche most certainly does. In the end I think it's down to you. Are you a McLaren person or are you a Porsche person? This is a fantastic car, but to be honest that's never gonna be a surprise is it? New McLaren in good car It handles well, it feels great, it has loads and loads and loads of grit. Plenty of feedback. It's a proper driver's car but this time with a slightly comfortable edge. I'll take that. So how did Mclaren manage to iron out all the usual supercar problems? Well Now it does have its flaws. They're small but they are there. But if you want to go ludicrously quickly and be a little bit more comfortable than you would be in say a 570S or one of the hardcore supercars, 570GT may well be the one for you. Music playing in the background.